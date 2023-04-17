'Why would they do this?'': Succession fans disappointed with new plot twist involving Shiv Roy

Succession is currently airing its fourth and final season, and certain plot twists on the show seem to be getting overwhelming for fans. Last week's episode titled Connor's Wedding saw the shocking demise of Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox. Fans were just getting settled after this massive plot twist, but the show makers wasted no time dropping another bombshell.

In the latest episode titled Honeymoon States, it was revealed that Shiv Roy is pregnant. Fans haven't taken this announcement well and many feel that the plot twist was random and uncomfortable to watch.

lina 🐩 | succession spoilers @L0TTIEMATTH3WS no matter where the shiv being pregnant storyline goes i can’t help but feel like i’m going to be viscerally uncomfortable with it like WHY WHY WHY would they do this no matter where the shiv being pregnant storyline goes i can’t help but feel like i’m going to be viscerally uncomfortable with it like WHY WHY WHY would they do this

Shiv Roy's pregnancy on Succession makes fans question the show

The latest episode of Succession revealed that Shiv is four months pregnant. For the oblivious, Shiv is married to Tom Wambsgans. Tom has been at the pinnacle of his career since running ATN, the company's global news outlet, but his marriage to Shiv has been subject to debate.

Shiv and Tom are in an open marriage. This means that both characters are allowed to have sexual partners outside of matrimony. This just makes everything complicated as there is a huge chance that the child might not be Tom's. To make matters worse, Shiv has not revealed her pregnancy to anybody.

Fans were hysterical at Shiv's pregnancy as many believed that this particular character arc was unnecessary. They thought that this twist was cliche and unlike most shows with strong female leads, this pregnancy angle should never have been written.

🎧 @beyoncestiddies Haven’t watched succession yet but shiv being pregnant was expected in the most boring way. I hope it’s not tom’s tho Haven’t watched succession yet but shiv being pregnant was expected in the most boring way. I hope it’s not tom’s tho

Riley💭🏹 @muppetsshow509 Did they actually make shiv pregnant on succession Did they actually make shiv pregnant on succession

lissy | succession spoilers @tencrowlcy NO WAIT IF SHIV LOSES THE BABY AND NEVER TELLS TOM THAT SHE WAS PREGNANT… NO WAIT IF SHIV LOSES THE BABY AND NEVER TELLS TOM THAT SHE WAS PREGNANT…

z | succession & barry spoilers‼️ @tomlettezzz i find the storyline of shiv being pregnant interesting however i am still kinda conflicted why the writers would add that for her character arc. i do have faith on the writers so we'll see where it goes. now i'm really nervous for tomshiv i find the storyline of shiv being pregnant interesting however i am still kinda conflicted why the writers would add that for her character arc. i do have faith on the writers so we'll see where it goes. now i'm really nervous for tomshiv 😬

Populism is weaponized Dunning-Krueger @AbawiCynthia I have been telling my husband all season that I thought Shiv was pregnant #Succession I have been telling my husband all season that I thought Shiv was pregnant #Succession

Mikey🦀 || Succession spoilers @cyanblocked #Succession Shiv being cut out of the will, Shiv in shambles falling down and desperate, Shiv being pregnant..... succession writers hell is HOT #Succession Shiv being cut out of the will, Shiv in shambles falling down and desperate, Shiv being pregnant..... succession writers hell is HOT

shauna @wednesdaysadums shiv saying that if they hadn’t forced him on the plane that he might have been around to see his grandkids???? because she’s pregnant and now her kid will never meet their grandad???? AND SHE FEELS RESPONSIBLE!??! PASS ME THE SHOTGUN NOW #succession shiv saying that if they hadn’t forced him on the plane that he might have been around to see his grandkids???? because she’s pregnant and now her kid will never meet their grandad???? AND SHE FEELS RESPONSIBLE!??! PASS ME THE SHOTGUN NOW #succession https://t.co/MWDPRnREta

hothouse flower diandra @diandrasdiandra explain to me, succession, explain to me step by step how shiv was betrayed by tom and then found out like 2 weeks later she was pregnant and decided she wanted to keep it and also not to tell anyone for 20 weeks. explain to me like i'm 5 explain to me, succession, explain to me step by step how shiv was betrayed by tom and then found out like 2 weeks later she was pregnant and decided she wanted to keep it and also not to tell anyone for 20 weeks. explain to me like i'm 5

andrea @andreaonhbo the thing that makes shiv’s pregnancy so frustrating is not that i don’t have faith in the succession writers to do it well, but that every single female character in tv has to have a pregnancy arc for some reason. shiv doesn’t need to get pregnant but for some reason she does the thing that makes shiv’s pregnancy so frustrating is not that i don’t have faith in the succession writers to do it well, but that every single female character in tv has to have a pregnancy arc for some reason. shiv doesn’t need to get pregnant but for some reason she does

Tom and Shiv are one of the most adored couples on TV at the moment and fans don't want their story to end any time soon.

What is Succession about?

Succession has become one of HBO's greatest products in modern times. The show follows Logan Roy, the owner of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, and his power-hungry children.

The official synopsis of the show's season 4 reads,

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

The show was created by Jesse Armstrong. The iconic opening theme was composed by Nicholas Britell.

