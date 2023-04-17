'Why would they do this?'': Succession fans disappointed with new plot twist involving Shiv Roy

Succession is currently airing its fourth and final season, and certain plot twists on the show seem to be getting overwhelming for fans. Last week's episode titled Connor's Wedding saw the shocking demise of Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox. Fans were just getting settled after this massive plot twist, but the show makers wasted no time dropping another bombshell.
In the latest episode titled Honeymoon States, it was revealed that Shiv Roy is pregnant. Fans haven't taken this announcement well and many feel that the plot twist was random and uncomfortable to watch.
Shiv Roy's pregnancy on Succession makes fans question the show
The latest episode of Succession revealed that Shiv is four months pregnant. For the oblivious, Shiv is married to Tom Wambsgans. Tom has been at the pinnacle of his career since running ATN, the company's global news outlet, but his marriage to Shiv has been subject to debate.
Shiv and Tom are in an open marriage. This means that both characters are allowed to have sexual partners outside of matrimony. This just makes everything complicated as there is a huge chance that the child might not be Tom's. To make matters worse, Shiv has not revealed her pregnancy to anybody.
Fans were hysterical at Shiv's pregnancy as many believed that this particular character arc was unnecessary. They thought that this twist was cliche and unlike most shows with strong female leads, this pregnancy angle should never have been written.
Tom and Shiv are one of the most adored couples on TV at the moment and fans don't want their story to end any time soon.
What is Succession about?
Succession has become one of HBO's greatest products in modern times. The show follows Logan Roy, the owner of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, and his power-hungry children.
The official synopsis of the show's season 4 reads,
"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."
The show was created by Jesse Armstrong. The iconic opening theme was composed by Nicholas Britell.