Damian Lewis to return to Billions season 7 as Bobby Axelrod

Damian Lewis will reportedly come back for Showtime’s financial drama, Billions, after exiting the series last year. The Emmy-winning actor will reprise his role as Bobby “Axe” Axelrod in the seventh season of the Showtime drama, which is slated to air later this year.

Lewis will star opposite Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff in the upcoming season, which is currently in production in New York. The news of the actor’s return was already leaked by the paparazzi before it was officially confirmed by the network.

Damian Lewis to reprise his role in Billions

Season 5 finale, titled No Direction Home saw Lewis’ Axelrod, once again running from law enforcement. In the finale, he escaped in a cloak-and-dagger fashion with a hoard of money and made his way to Switzerland to avoid prosecution in New York.

The ending marked Lewis' departure from the show but left the door open for his return to the series again one day. His exit in 2021 came soon after the death of his wife, actor Helen McCrory, that year. Commenting on his departure, the actor had said that his five-season run as Axe was,

Billions @SHO_Billions Just when you thought he was out… Just when you thought he was out… https://t.co/NIezmmHnGQ

“easily the most time I’ve spent playing one character. It’s difficult to keep mining, creatively...There’s an opportunity maybe for me to return. But for now, broadly speaking, Axe has been vanquished.”

Season 6 debuted last year in winter and concluded with the season finale on April 10, 2022. The series is coming back for a seventh run and is bringing back Lewis once more as Axe. Billions is currently in production in New York, and Lewis’ return was leaked when he was spotted shooting last November outside the Tower of London with his co-stars.

Damian Lewis is an English actor who is best known for portraying U.S. Army Major Richard Winters in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers. His role in the series earned him a Golden Globe nomination. The actor also won an Emmy for playing U.S. Marine Corp. Sgt. Nicholas Brody on Showtime’s Homeland (2011 to 2013).

All about Billions season 7

The official synopsis for the seventh season of the drama is as follows:

“In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

Along with Damian Lewis, the series brings back stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, and Daniel Breaker in their usual roles. Toney Goins, the actor who plays Philip, has been promoted to a season regular in Season 7.

Coming from creators, executive producers, and showrunners Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Beth Schacter, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the upcoming season is expected to air this fall on Showtime.

Moreover, the network has announced that four new spinoff series are also in the works. Billions: Miami, Billions: London, Millions, and Trillions, are reportedly some of the spinoff series in the making.

Watch this space for more updates on Billions season 7.

Poll : 0 votes