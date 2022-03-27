Billions season 6, episode 11 preview: What is Chuck's big plan? 

With rising stakes in each one, the upcoming episode of Billions will see a vengeful Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) return from his retreat with a fresh new plan to jeopardize Mike Prince's fortunes. Titled Succession, this episode will air on April 3, 2022, and will be the last one before the finale of the sixth season airs.

After mixed reactions from fans, the first season of Billions without Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) has found solid ground recently, and looks to build on it to deliver a fulfilling finale. The upcoming episode will see a new kind of attack from Chuck Rhoades interrupting Mike Prince's (Corey Stoll) plans.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of the Showtime drama.

Billions season 6, episode 11 promo: Chaos in paradise?

The promo of the episode indicates some sort of problem arising within Mike Prince's ranks. It will be further complicated by a stubborn Chuck, who at the end of the previous episode devised something devious to hurt the billionaire, who got him expelled from his role as Attorney General of New York.

It is not clear what Chuck's plan is or what he is aiming to go for, but it seems that the shrewd attorney has it all figured out. One can expect this attempt of Chuck to lead into the grand finale of the season. Chuck could even go for Mike Prince's personal life as the attorney is at his lowest in the recent episodes.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by Showtime, reads:

"Prince's plan is put in jeopardy when Chuck unleashes a new kind of attack. Meanwhile, a discovery sets off chaos at Michael Prince Capital. Prince makes an announcement that pushes the tension between Philip and Taylor to the boiling point."

From the synopsis, one can see that Mike Prince will be in trouble from more than one direction in the next episode of the show. Another event teased for the upcoming episode is the tension between Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) and Philip Charyn (Toney Goins). What this announcement from Mike Prince is will define many things including the fate of the MPC members.

When will the upcoming episode of Billions air?

The upcoming episode of the show will air on April 3, 2022, on the Showtime channel. It will also premiere on the official streaming website of Showtime. It airs at 9.00 PM ET. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Gunjan