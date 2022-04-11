Billions season 6, episode 12 recap: A dangerous game with no repercussions? 

Billions ended its sixth season with the latest episode, titled Cold Storage, on April 10, 2022. The show that had a hard time adjusting to the absence of one of its leads, Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis), still managed to pull off a fascinating season with plenty of exciting moments. It also ended with a grand finale.

The entire season saw repeated clashes between Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), dealing fatal and personal blows to each other. It all culminated in a final battle of will in the last episode, with Mike coming out on top but Chuck coming out with a surprise twist that'd keep things interesting for the next season.

If you missed the brilliant finale of Billions, here is a recap of what happened in the episode.

Note: Spoilers ahead.

Billions season 6, episode 12 recap: Chuck, the criminal?

This episode is mainly set in flashbacks. It opened with Prince, Chuck, Dave (Sakina Jaffery) and Kate Sacker (Condola Rashad) in the interrogation room. Mike is being questioned about his safes with billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies. This currency has not been taxed.

The episode goes back to showing all the events before this. After figuring out Mike's actual plans, Chuck discovered that he has more assets, but in cryptocurrencies with no tax records. Chuck also figured that Mike planned to use this money in his presidential run.

However, Chuck needed more solid proof to use this against Mike and trap him in a tax fraud case. He used a fake warrant and impersonated a district attorney to access the safes where Mike keeps his cryptocurrencies. These are all locked safes that delete the data if a wrong ID is tried ten times.

Elsewhere, a confident Mike declared that Philip (Toney Goins) and Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) will co-lead the company once Mike quits for his presidential run. Chuck continued his pursuits by looking into Mike's associates and their reasons for pulling out of the firm.

A showdown: Billions down the drain

After a few more minor revelations, the story reached the interrogation room, where Kate, Chuck, and Mike are locked in a battle for will. Finally, under the watchful eye of Dave, they decided to try the security key, which Mike insisted he did not know, on the safes.

At this point, Mike revealing the key would mean he would have to accept the tax fraud charges, and him not saying it would mean losing over 3 billion dollars. But, it would also result in Chuck getting arrested for using a false warrant.

Both the men tried and held on to their motives, ending with Mike Prince not revealing anything and losing all his money. This also resulted in Chuck getting arrested.

A billion-dollar twist: A win for team Chuck

After Chuck's arrest, Dave revealed that she had already procured a warrant signed by the judge beforehand and that she understood Mike Prince was lying. Because of the warrant that she obtained before, she would be able to prove that Chuck was acting under her watch to get Mike Prince, hence dropping his charges.

Dave also plotted with Chuck to take Prince down, setting up a premise for the seventh season, where Chuck will most likely operate while staying underground.

The sixth season of Billions is now streaming on Showtime.

