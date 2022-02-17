'Billions' renewed for Season 7: Everything you need to know

Billions fans have some good news from Showtime, as the hit series has been renewed for a seventh season. It has evolved drastically in the current season since the departure of one of its main leads, Damian Lewis (who portrayed Axelrod).

Fans have mixed reactions to the sixth season so far. This was mainly due to a huge dynamic shift, as the series previously relied heavily on the tension between Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti). The entire dynamic shifted after Axe departed from the show this season, leaving Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) to take his place.

Despite the mixed reaction from fans, the showrunners evidently think that this is a good idea, and the newly announced season will likely build on this dynamic between Mike Prince and Chuck Rhoades.

'Billions' Season 7 release date

The show that is still finding its footing after the departure of Damian Lewis is already preparing for the next season. The sixth season has only had four episodes released so far, with more to come each successive week. Season 6 premiered on January 23, 2022.

The show generally releases a season a year. So fans can expect the seventh season to premiere in early 2023. The release date and plot details will be confirmed by Showtime soon.

Billions follows the egoistic battle of US state attorney Chuck Rhoades against an entire class of billionaires, especially Axelrod (previously) and Mike Prince. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Chuck Rhoades, a sincere but ruthless US attorney, engages in an egoistic battle with hedge fund kingpin Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod as they try to outdo each other in the competitive financial market."

Ashley Riley @ashleycomms Top marks to the @SHO_Billions team - the latest season with Prince is brilliant. So much fun to watch, loving the laughs and the inspiring script is a joy to behold. #Billions Top marks to the @SHO_Billions team - the latest season with Prince is brilliant. So much fun to watch, loving the laughs and the inspiring script is a joy to behold. #Billions

The promo and plot for the next season are not out yet. In fact, viewers are still figuring out the central plot points of the current season. However, it is a relief that the show is looking forward to fleshing out the existing characters. This also indicates that things are about to get more exciting in the sixth season.

According to speculations, the sixth season of the show will premiere in early 2023, sometime between January and February. Readers should stay tuned for more updates as details about the upcoming season of Billions start pouring in.

Edited by Siddharth Satish