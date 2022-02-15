'Billions' Season 6 Episode 4: An offer you can't refuse? 

Billions just aired the fourth episode of its latest season, and things are getting more political than ever before. In one of the boldest episodes of the series so far, Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) takes things to another level, as he manages to poach one of Chuck Rhoades' (played by Paul Giamatti) most loyal.

The episode, titled "Burn Rate," is intensely political as it sees Mike Prince tugging at all possible strings to get his Olympics deal moving forward. After Chuck's exuberant display, proclaiming himself as the voice of the common public, Mike Prince's retaliation is subtle and mature.

You can say that this was the most exciting episode of Billions so far. Read on for a detailed review of Billions Season 6, Episode 4.

Billions review: A severe blow to Chuck

Chuck's battle against Prince takes a very interesting turn in this episode of Billions. The episode began in the aftermath of Chuck's public protest calling out to the people of New York. Prince's reaction is very subtle as he does not go after Chuck but rather solidifies his political connections to make sure his plan does not go astray.

The episode relies heavily on dialogues to build and break the tension. The scriptwriting is exceptional. The writers Andrew Ross Sorkin, David Levien, and Brian Koppelman did an excellent job in using complex dialogue exchanges to shape the political game Mike Prince is playing.

Corey Stoll's acting is also brilliant, in the sense that presently, the entire show is almost riding on his back. Despite what the general opinion about Axelrod's (played by Damian Lewis) absence stands, the show is indeed hitting a dramatic peak with Prince as the new top player in the game.

In the battle between self-righteous Chuck and billionaire Mike Prince, Prince manages to deal a blow greater than Chuck (or the fans) would have expected at this point. Prince manages to get Kate Sacker (Condola Rashad) to quit Chuck's side and take a job with him.

The visual aesthetics of Billions: An offer she couldn't refuse

Who would have thought that Kate could leave Chuck for Prince? Well, given the circumstances the writers created through this episode's clever scripting, it actually makes the viewers side with Prince here. Initially just following Chuck's order, she ends up in a negotiation with Prince, who offers her, let's say, enough.

Billions on Showtime @SHO_Billions My love language is money. My love language is money.

Chuck's single-minded near-future approach is questionable here, as that is the reason Kate even considers Prince's offer. Another problem with Chuck is his habit of taking people for granted. His preoccupation with getting his mole inside Prince's close circle makes him miss the entire idea that someone in his ranks may turn in favor of Prince.

This is well depicted through camera angles, music, and the overall atmosphere the director created to show the role money plays in decision-making and how Prince is the best player in that game.

K. @Sexy_goddess01

That pristine Prada suit

The grey croc. Saint Laurent purse

The Manolos

Cartier earrings

Home girl went shopping. Look at her, looking like a boss!That pristine Prada suitThe grey croc. Saint Laurent purseThe ManolosCartier earringsHome girl went shopping. #Billions Look at her, looking like a boss! That pristine Prada suit✔️The grey croc. Saint Laurent purse✔️The Manolos ✔️Cartier earrings ✔️Home girl went shopping. #Billions https://t.co/YE7OIlTAvm

One bold visual choice in this episode that takes it above all previous ones is the freeze frames with price tags that depict the prices of items on each of the members and the prices of other things like deals and logistics. Through repetitive usage of this, the director establishes the value money has in the show and how much of it is surrounding Mike Prince.

Such is the clever script that by the end, when Kate decides to join Mike, it comes as no shock to the viewers.

This is easily the most intriguing episode of Billions so far, and it looks like Mike Prince will completely fill in the shoes of Bobby Axelrod very soon, if not become an even more dangerous nemesis to Chuck.

Also Read Article Continues below

The next episode of Billions will return to Showtime on February 20, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by R. Elahi