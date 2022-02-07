Billions Season 6, Episode 3 review: Let the games begin!

Billions just aired its third episode for the season, and the show seems to be rolling at full pace now. Billions season 6 episode 3, titled "STD,” focuses on Mike Prince's (Corey Stoll) attempt to bring the 2028 Olympics to New York City.

Chloe Domont is the director of this episode.

Of course, the whole thing is a billionaire's ploy at securing more money and power, and staying true to the show’s structure, it is opposed by Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti).

The episode dives deep into the intricacies of the financial and political games behind such an enormous investment, and the inherent corruption behind it all.

Read on for a detailed review of the latest episode of Billions. Spoilers ahead!

Billions review: The games inside and outside the stadium

There have been a lot of major changes in the series recently. Until the fifth season, the show primarily dealt with the friction between Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). With Lewis's exit from the show last season, many fans were skeptical about the progression of the show.

Over the last three episodes, Billions has proved just as good without one of its lead characters. There are necessary changes required to fill in such a void. Here, the change seems to be Mike Prince. With the same guile and subtlety, Prince seems to fill Axelrod's shoes almost effortlessly.

Many fans will disagree with this, but Stoll’s desire and his passion for power make him the ideal anti-hero to Axe. The episode sees his strategic side in abundance as he pulls all the strings, including those of the city's Mayor, to secure his position.

The threat and the peacemaker

Mike Prince's plans to boost his power are in jeopardy when he realizes another billionaire is planning on executing the same project and is a few steps ahead. He tries to track the other person but is initially unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Todd Krakow (Danny Strong) discusses the idea of a new stadium with Chuck.

The multiple steps and internal politics played by Prince make for an entertaining first half, and is quite reminiscent of the early days of Billions.

Billions on Showtime @SHO_Billions The Billionaire urge to plan the 2028 Olympics in your city just because you can. The Billionaire urge to plan the 2028 Olympics in your city just because you can. https://t.co/g6ehUUlxun

Strong and Stoll, in one of the sequences late in the episode, deserve a special mention. Other than that, the episode pays a fitting tribute to Axe's ways until the last quarter.

Chuck's appeal: The common people of New York

If there's one thing that is infallible, it is Chuck's stand against the wealthy. When a multi-billionaire ploy is on the go, Chuck has to step up and be the voice of anti-capitalism.

After almost misleading the viewers to think that Prince has completely succeeded in his mission, Chuck pulls up at the end to reaffirm the anti-capitalist views and raise the voice of the common people above the sound of celebrations from the rich. This sequence will carry on in the next episode.

It is quite clear that the show has picked up the proper pace, and will soon replicate the success of the earlier seasons. Among other things, the musical score in this episode is worth noting.

The next episode of Billions will be out on February 13, 2022, on Showtime.

