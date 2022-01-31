×
'Billions' season 6, episode 2: Fans react to 'Lyin' eyes'

Billions season 6 (Image via Showtime)
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Jan 31, 2022 07:35 PM IST
Feature

Billions is back in business, with the new season pulling out all the stops. After the first episode set the tone and mood for Season 6, the second episode delved deeper into character arcs and motivations. There have been drastic changes to this year, but Billions seems to be holding out just fine.

The latest episode of the show, titled 'Lyin' Eyes', deals with Chuck's (Paul Giamatti) attempt to go after an entire class of wealthy businessmen and Michael Prince's (Corey Stoll) mixed intentions in his new quest, which indirectly involve his ex-wife.

#Billions tonight. Let’s go!

Needless to say, the episode garnered a lot of positive attention from fans, with many praising the show's new approach, alongside Chuck's holistic presence.

'Billions' fan reactions: The first without Axelrod

Season 6, episode 2 was an all-around great episode. There is some difference from how the show used to be in the presence of Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). A show cannot simply make up for a vacuum that large, but it is not wrong to say that Billions attempted to do the impossible, and was successful in a way.

A very fun #Billions episode, but “He lets me sing the Glenn Frey parts” just about took me out.
Wags in fantasy rock camp signing Lying Eyes 😂 omg brilliant ! #Billions https://t.co/PzpPmQMAqk
Thank you #billions for getting Lyin’ Eyes stuck in my head. At least it’s one of my all-time-favorite songs.
I love #Billions so much! 😍
That was a great episode #Billions
I do like this new season. The vibe feels different like the stakes are even bigger than before #Billions

Though the positive reaction is an ode to how well the show is managing without one of its main characters, the absence of Axe is still posing a threat to the show's popularity. Many fans criticized the absence of Axe during the airing of the new episode.

#Billions is trash without Axe
I miss Axe #Billions https://t.co/JwtdoC9owM
Billions without Bobby Axelrod is weird …#Billions
I just can’t get into season of #Billions, it’s boring and uninteresting. I miss Axe

A ear-grabbing 'Eagles' reference

Among the things fans seemed to have loved in this episode was the use of Eagles's 'Lyin' Eyes,' also the title of the episode. The placement of this song in the context of the episode made it a perfect addition.

This Eagles analogy is perfection @briankoppelman !!!! #Billions @SHO_Billions @BillionsWriters
I'm for an entire #Billions episode of David Constabile singing Eagles songs.

All in all, it was a win for the latest episode of the show. The season will continue to build on the momentum set by the first two episodes. It is good to see that despite the substantial changes, the show continues to command respect among the fan base.

The show will be back with a new episode on February 6, 2022, on the Showtime network.

