Billions Season 6 Episode 4: Plot synopsis, teaser, and more

Billions has kicked off its sixth season in full throttle even after the exit of Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Though fans have still not made peace with the prolific character's exit, the new season has ventured into interesting ground with the previous episode. The upcoming episode of the show is expected to do the same.

The previous episode of Billions dealt with Mike Prince's (played by Corey Stoll) attempts to steer the Olympics to their city, benefitting him immensely in money and power. The show will continue this saga with the latest episode Burn Rate premiering on February 13, 2022.

A look at the promo for Billions Season 6 Episode 4

The new episode will see things get more complicated for Mike Prince, politically and morally, as he plans and executes his next move in securing the Olympics deal. The morally righteous Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) will give it his all to stop Mike Prince's plans.

The trailer depicts the intense tension that is about to take place between Mike and Chuck while walking down the path of their ideologies.

The official synopsis released by Showtime reads:

"Facing political headwinds against the Olympic Games, Prince turns to Wendy for help. Meanwhile, Scooter and Wags must work together to help secure the games. Taylor chases a holy grail play and Sacker makes a big decision."

Fans can expect this episode to be just as dramatic as the last. The creators seem to be compensating for Axe's absence with more intensity in the plot, and the show continues to remain engaging.

Season 6 Episode 4 release date and where to watch

Billions is available earlier in some parts of the world. The fourth episode of the season, titled Burn Rate, is already available on Disney+ Hotstar in parts of Asia. In other parts of the world, it will premiere on the Showtime network and Showtime streaming app on February 13, 2022.

The show airs on the Showtime network at 9:00 pm ET every Sunday. Fans can catch up with all the previous episodes of the show on the Showtime app and website.

