Billions Season 6 Episode 3: Fans react to Olympics '28

The latest episode of Billions aired on February 6, 2022. With an interesting premise, Billions managed to raise eyeballs for its choice of plot. Season 6 Episode 3 was exceptionally well-thought-out, and had some clever plot lines along with great acting from the cast.
Long-term fans of the show are bound to feel a void in the absence of Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Damian Lewis). This has created a mixed reaction to the new episode, with some lauding Michael Prince's (played by Corey Stoll) performance and his role as the successor to Axe, while others were criticizing the absence of Axelrod.
Fans react to Billions Season 6 Episode 3
A lot of varied reactions poured in as fans across the globe caught up with the show's most recent episode. The episode, titled STD, deals with Prince's attempt at steering the Olympics to New York City in 2028, profiting in both money and power as a result.
The episode's main struggle involved Prince's attempt to identify, and subsequently outdo his competition in the race to win over the duties of "creating" a fit environment for the Olympics. The end of the episode also saw Chuck Rhoades come in and lead a protest against the Olympic committee.
While the majority of viewers seem satisfied with the latest episode, there are still many who believe the show is not heading anywhere with Axelrod gone. This has created two diverse groups of fans:
It is unlikely that the show will bring back the character played by Damian Lewis, and some are having a hard time accepting the change:
However, fans of Billions seemed to have a fun time imagining the Olympics taking place in Manhattan. This was also a talking point for many during the episode's runtime:
When is the next episode of Billions airing?
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The show seems to have picked up pace and will hopefully be back to its very best soon. The next episode airs on February 13, 2022. It will also be available for streaming on the Showtime app and Disney+ Hotstar in certain regions.