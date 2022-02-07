×
Billions Season 6 Episode 3: Fans react to Olympics '28

A still from Billions (Image via Showtime)
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Feb 07, 2022 11:23 AM IST
Feature

The latest episode of Billions aired on February 6, 2022. With an interesting premise, Billions managed to raise eyeballs for its choice of plot. Season 6 Episode 3 was exceptionally well-thought-out, and had some clever plot lines along with great acting from the cast.

Long-term fans of the show are bound to feel a void in the absence of Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Damian Lewis). This has created a mixed reaction to the new episode, with some lauding Michael Prince's (played by Corey Stoll) performance and his role as the successor to Axe, while others were criticizing the absence of Axelrod.

Fans react to Billions Season 6 Episode 3

A lot of varied reactions poured in as fans across the globe caught up with the show's most recent episode. The episode, titled STD, deals with Prince's attempt at steering the Olympics to New York City in 2028, profiting in both money and power as a result.

@briankoppelman I for one, would love to head over to the Mike Prince stadium for gifted athletes, in Westchester. #Billions

The episode's main struggle involved Prince's attempt to identify, and subsequently outdo his competition in the race to win over the duties of "creating" a fit environment for the Olympics. The end of the episode also saw Chuck Rhoades come in and lead a protest against the Olympic committee.

this was a good episode #billions
#Billions Krakow doesn’t want to end up like #Trump 🤣🤣
Paul Giamatti does an absolute madness as Chuck Rhoades. #Billions
“It’s a STD - Sure Thing Dude” 😆 #Billions
#Billions #Showtime @briankoppelman This season is brilliant! Chuck is at his best trying to be moral. Great unification of the billionaires! 🙌🏻 Bravo
Everyone is so corrupt on this show. I don’t root for anyone, don’t even have a favorite character. That’s what makes this show interesting. #Billions
-We can’t trust a man who wears cologne before 10 AM” Mike just be saying whatever 😭 #Billions
Never thought I’d say this#TeamChuck#Billions

While the majority of viewers seem satisfied with the latest episode, there are still many who believe the show is not heading anywhere with Axelrod gone. This has created two diverse groups of fans:

#Billions officially sucks without Axe. Tries way too hard; almost comical.
I may have spoken too soon. There's definitely an Axe shaped hole that they're struggling to fill. #Billions twitter.com/TimiFrost/stat…
#Billions NOT same w/out one & only superstar @lewis_damian 🤩 @SHO_Billions Needs #Axe ❤️ @ThePaulGiamatti delivers scene after scene 🤩 Incredibly talented @ all aspects of #acting Still greatest show 🙌
3 episodes in on season 6 of @SHO_Billions on @Showtime and I'm very underwhelmed thus far. The show just isn't the same without Axe, very slow, very boring and Prince just doesn't bring anything.#showtime #Billions
Well, I gave series 6 of @SHO_Billions a go but it’s not for me. Not the same at all without #Axe @lewis_damian Shame but it was a good run while it lasted #Billions #Axe

It is unlikely that the show will bring back the character played by Damian Lewis, and some are having a hard time accepting the change:

#Billions w/o the Axe/Wendy/Chuck dynamic just doesn’t hit the same. Still watching but idc enough about Prince to make this about his personal relationships

However, fans of Billions seemed to have a fun time imagining the Olympics taking place in Manhattan. This was also a talking point for many during the episode's runtime:

Mike prince wants to host a whole Olympics just to win back his ex wife’s love ?kaji Maza kenan !#Billions
@Showtime #Billions Where is there room in the 5 boroughs to build a 85,000 seat stadium? + after the Olympics what will it be used for ?
#Billions imagine the olympics in manhattan lol
The Olympics???? #Billions

When is the next episode of Billions airing?

The show seems to have picked up pace and will hopefully be back to its very best soon. The next episode airs on February 13, 2022. It will also be available for streaming on the Showtime app and Disney+ Hotstar in certain regions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
