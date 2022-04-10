Billions season 6, episode 12 review: What lies in the intense finale?

After a first complete season without one of its main leads, Billions wrapped it up with utmost intensity and style. The twelfth and final episode of the show premiered on April 10, 2022, pitting Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) in one final battle for pride.

The previous few episodes have not been the greatest for Chuck, with Mike playing all the right cards to decimate his opposition. Chuck came out with one final gambit that risked Mike Prince's career as much as his own. This entire episode focused on the ups and downs of this battle, with Mike Prince standing resilient till the end.

There was also a twist at the end of the episode, making this a fairly complete episode.

Billions Season 6, episode 12 review: Who cracks faster?

With the entire narration of all the events being in flashbacks, this episode takes a different approach. It opens with Prince, Chuck, Kate Sacker (Condolla Rashid), and Daevisha 'Dave' Mahar (Sakina Jaffery) in an interrogation room with Chuck trying to open safes that have Mike Prince's crypto.

The story goes into detail about Mike Prince's capital, other investors, and the plans Prince has for the White House run. Chuck discovers that Prince has millions of dollars, perhaps more in crypto-currency, which are not taxed.

Chuck tries to use this against Prince to trap him in a tax fraud case. However, the former has to take a risk to do it. This is where things get interesting for this episode, both plot-wise and character-wise.

Chuck uses a fake warrant and identity as the District Attorney to raid the safes, while Prince tries to move them away. It finally gets them to a face-off in the interrogation room, explaining the entire plot and making it a highlight of the episode.

From here on, the pacing improves further with a battle of will between Prince and Rhoades, with the former risking over three billion dollars and the latter risking jail time. This part of the episode has a great soundscape and is extremely intriguing.

The episode ends with Prince losing his money but not his pride, and Chuck going to jail.

Far from the end of the battle in Billions

The ending of Billions comes with a twist. Dave tells Chuck that she procured a warrant and can hence set him free (legally). She also tells him that from now on he has to go covert in his battle with Mike Prince.

This opens up avenues for a season 7 of Billions, where a new version of Chuck will fight what he considers a national-level threat.

Technical aspects of Billions.

This was one of the most technically proficient episodes of Billions. With a never-ending battle of wills like this one, it gave the creators solid ground to build things up. The exceptional sound and camera work in most scenes was a result of the intense script.

Everything looked and felt beautiful in this episode. From the flashback format to the last-minute twist, things worked out in the finale. The top-grade actors of Billions are the reason every episode is as special as it is. Stoll and Giamatti continued to impress fans till the very end.

However, the battle is not over, and will not be over anytime soon. The show has been renewed for a new season. The finale of the show is now streaming on Showtime.

