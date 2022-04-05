Billions season 6 finale preview: What is Chuck's final gambit?

With the sixth season of the acclaimed Showtime drama Billions coming to a close this week, all hands are on deck for one final clash between the now jobless Attorney Chuck Rhoades, played by Paul Giamatti, and the ever-expanding billionaire Mike Prince, played by Corey Stoll, whose intentions were only recently revealed.

Despite the initial skepticism from fans, this season has slowly morphed into an interesting overall run with adequate material, even without the presence of Bobby Axelrod, played by Damien Lewis. Titled Cold Storage, the upcoming episode will deal with Chuck Rhoades' final move to take Prince down before he can proceed with his grand plans. The finale will air on April 10, 2022.

josué @joshnekoff The writers of Billions have somehow managed to make S7 something to look forward to #Billions The writers of Billions have somehow managed to make S7 something to look forward to #Billions

Read on to learn more about Billions season 6, episode 12.

Billions season 6, episode 12 promo: Bigger than anything this season

The promo for the upcoming episode of Billions is bigger and more promising than any episode of the show so far. With a lot of things happening, you can expect a packed episode.

Additionally, Chuck has still not hit back with intensity since the time Prince got him dismissed from the position of Attorney General of New York. So, you can expect a great turnaround in the upcoming episode.

The ending of the previous episode, titled Mike Money, saw Chuck decipher Prince's ultimate plan - a run for the president's chair. This makes Prince a bigger threat than whatever we have seen over the previous seasons. At the end of the episode, Chuck declared his plans to save the country by stopping Mike Prince from becoming the president.

This will be the toughest challenge for Chuck so far, especially without his powers as the Attorney General of New York. The synopsis hints at Chuck trying out something dangerous to stop Mike Prince's steady advances. The official synopsis reads:

"The discovery of Prince's true plan pushes Chuck to undertake his most dangerous gambit yet - one final all-in gamble."

The minimal synopsis from Showtime states that this will be an all-in gamble for Chuck Rhoades. This makes things way more interesting as Chuck, too, is at his limits. This could turn out to be one of the best finales of the show ever.

When will Billions season finale air?

Neo @jhb_neo



#Billions Bobby Axelrod was cool. Mike Prince is formidable. Bobby Axelrod was cool. Mike Prince is formidable. #Billions

The season finale of the acclaimed drama will air on April 10, 2022, on the Showtime channel. It will air at 9.00 pm ET. The finale will also be available for streaming on the official streaming services of the Showtime network. Stay tuned for more updates.

