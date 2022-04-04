Billions season 6, episode 11 review: What is Mike Prince's final plan?

The latest episode of Showtime's acclaimed drama, Billions, just aired on the network, and it has successfully set up for a perfect finale after a very mixed season. The episode was highly anticipated, with Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) losing his seat as Attorney General just a couple of episodes back.

With just the finale remaining, this slow-burning episode slowly and carefully undid the strings woven over the entire season and revealed Mike Prince's (played by Corey Stoll) real motivation behind his recent business endeavors and deals. Additionally, the ending of this episode left a lot of things on the plate for a delicious finale.

Read on for a detailed review of Billions season 6, episode 11.

Billions season 6, episode 11 review: What lies ahead in the first finale without Axe?

Over the years, Billions has managed to deliver some of the best season finales during the time of Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis). In the first season of his absence, the show nearly attempted to surpass all previous finales with Mike Prince's newly revealed ambition.

The episode went very differently than what most would have expected. Despite the exciting ending to Chuck's latest plans, the show takes its time with measured deliberations before any of the ex-Attorney General's plans come into motion. When it does, it speaks loud and clear.

Chuck does not strike back with malevolence but lets the public and press do it. He puts up a truck with a screen that displays the continually increasing net worth of Mike Prince.

Despite the notoriety created by the ever-changing public opinion and harsh coverage by the media, Prince tries to sign Chuck into any of his schemes. This is one of the things that seems off-place in this episode.

The slow script introduces many such moments, including a specific announcement that shakes the office up. Mike Prince announced that he will choose a successor very soon, sparking tensions in the office. This is especially relevant for Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon), whose fiercely competitive nature is no secret to fans of the show.

A strange occurrence leads everyone to second-guess Mike Prince's motive. He rejected a billion-dollar business opportunity with a Chinese firm to protest human rights. Knowing Mike, this is not something he would usually do, but he takes a strong stance against the oppressive treatment of laborers and refuses to do business with them.

In the end, Chuck finally figures out Mike's big plan. He plans to run for president of the country. This brings the last episode to a close, with a lot more left for the finale.

Technical aspects of the Showtime drama

Every aspect of today's episode of Billions went in perfectly with the scenes, even if none of it stood out (apart from the Bruce Springsteen song, of course). The beautiful camera work and color grading could invoke a feeling of approaching dread, while the great score kept things in tandem.

Corey Stoll did not have the easiest part to play today but delivered it brilliantly. This was one of his best performances on the show so far, and hopefully, more of this is coming in the final episode of Billions season 6.

Given its brilliant past, it is wrong to say that the show outdid itself. However, it has successfully set up an intriguing finale.

