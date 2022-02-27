Billions Season 6 Episode 6 review: Chuck finally lands a blow

Billions is now rolling in full flow and with the sixth episode of the ongoing sixth season, the show has taken Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Mike Prince's (played by Corey Stoll) battle to a whole new level. Premiering on February 27, 2022, this episode is titled "Hostis Humani Generis."

The very intriguing premise of the episode begins with Mike Prince making a massive donation to the city of New York for the development of the subway system. However, this puts a strain on his firm, so he tries to sign on more investors and make them a part of the "Prince list."

Chuck tries to stop this attempt, despite not having many negative points against Prince's donation.

Read on for a detailed review of the latest episode of Billions.

Billions review: An episode for old Chuck?

In the past few episodes of Billions, it seemed like Chuck was barely able to make an impact, with Prince pulling all the right strings and making it a very uneven battle. In this episode, Chuck Rhoades is able to pull off a convincing victory and really kickstart his fight against Mike Prince's Olympic dreams.

One of the very different flavors in this episode is the treatment of Prince. For the first time since the sixth season got underway, Mike Prince feels a little weak and shaky. This is very unlike the shrewd billionaire who checked all the right boxes till this point.

Many fans were surely waiting for Chuck to pounce back like he did time and again with Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). This episode finally brings it to the table. After losing his trusted protege, Kate Sacker (Condola Rashad), and failing in various attempts at slowing Mike down, Chuck finally figures out something that could put Mike in serious jeopardy.

The one-hour ride is highly technical, and it deals with financial and bureaucratic laws. To follow the various deals with the government and the city, assessment of funds, and the overall failure of Mike Prince's deal, you may require a bit of familiarity in this field. But it does not make the episode any less appealing.

Kate Sacker made an instant impact on Prince's firm, and did everything right. In this episode, however, she seems shaken as well, and it is portrayed brilliantly by Condola Rashad. Alongside Asia Kate Dillon (Taylor), she stood out as the star performer in today's episode.

The technical aspects of Billions Season 6 Episode 6

One thing worth mentioning in every episode of Billions is the brilliant use of music. From great classics to haunting scores, this episode hits all the right notes. Police's Every Breath You Take playing as Prince gets his first taste of defeat makes for a very compelling sequence.

The background score, too, is outstandingly well composed to suit the scenes, and the script is layered and mature.

There were clearly a lot of technicalities involved, but it is all quite easy to follow, thanks to the well-curated pace, which has become a trademark of the show.

Corey Stoll and Paul Giamatti are at their usual best, and the direction is on point. The episode manages to build and break tension every once in a while, making the watch very compelling. The plot progresses along quite a bit too.

All in all, this is another good episode that has the ability to leave the viewers wanting more. Billions is on a good run, and this season seems set for a good finish.

