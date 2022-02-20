Billions Season 6, Episode 5: Chuck struggles, Prince soars

After a brilliant episode last week, Billions has returned with a new episode, titled "Rock of Eye," on Showtime. The new season of Billions has been very different due to the absence of Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), who was one of the major characters of the show.

As fans of the show are easing into a new setting, new and more gripping scriptwriting is taking center stage. The previous episode saw Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) deal a huge blow to Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) by poaching his loyal protege, Kate Sacker (Condola Rashad).

This episode continues the story following Kate's departure to Mike's side. Read on for a spoiler-free review of the new episode of Billions.

Billions Season 6 Episode 5 review: Chuck's struggle continues

One striking aspect of the new season has been Chuck Rhoades' treatment by the writers. It seems the character has grown more mature, not the character itself, but the arc. In a way, this has also resulted in fans perceiving him differently. This episode focuses on the aftermath of Kate's departure and Prince's new deals.

Prince, too, faces a new challenge in this episode. But again, he continues to make an impact and slowly grow on the viewers as his character keeps getting more fleshed-out and mature.

This episode of Billions deals with Prince's continued struggles with assembling the perfect Olympic committee. Kate is the latest addition and she instantly makes an impact on Prince's team. Meanwhile, the tension between Chuck and Mike continues to reach a boiling point.

Chuck's lack of direction makes for an entertaining second half as the character continues to struggle, especially in terms of bringing in a new and worthwhile case. After all, Chuck Rhoades is not after Mike Prince, he is after all billionaires like Mike Prince.

But his failing war with Mike and his lack of getting other cases almost makes viewers sympathize with the character. Paul Giamatti's acting is flawless as he really seems to connect with the character.

The technical aspects of the drama

As the previous episode of "Burn Rate" proved, the technical aspects of a show can make or break the script, regardless of how well-written it is. This episode follows the trail of the last two episodes in terms of technicality. The camera angles are sharp, the music apt, and the editing is very well-paced.

The camera work is similar to the previous episode, barring the graphic interface. It follows smoothly behind the action, without interfering with or overstepping it. This is very neat and gives a certain character to the show.

The most important thing driving this episode is Corey Stoll. Yet again, the versatile actor reigned on screen, as his brilliant and thoughtful acting held the pace of the script together like glue. It won't be long before the actor replaces Damian Lewis's Axe completely.

Things are only getting more interesting for Billions at this point. The show will return on February 27, 2022, on Showtime with an episode titled "Hostis Humani Generis." Stay tuned for more updates.

