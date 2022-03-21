Billions Season 6, Episode 9 review: Are things over for Chuck Rhoades?

The newest episode of Billions follows up on Chuck Rhoades' (Paul Giamatti) victory over his nemesis Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) last week. Needless to say, the billionaire businessman was not going to remain silent after Chuck snatched away his life-long Olympic dream.

The latest episode of Season 6, titled "Hindenburg," aired on March 20, 2022. It focuses on the aftermath of Mike's loss and his eventual attempt at taking revenge on the attorney. Though duller than the last couple of episodes, this one-hour ride has its moments, especially towards the end.

Billions Season 6, Episode 9 review: A tale of revenge

As one might expect, Billions Season 6, Episode 9 opened with Mike preparing to exact revenge on the man he now considers his nemesis.

Chuck hit below the belt when he walked to Mike to remind him of his defeat. Mike's condition at this point was rather bad, but it didn't last very long.

Some of the credit for what happened at the climax of the episode goes to Chuck himself. Although his motivation seemed misplaced in the previous episode (and more driven towards personal vendetta), this episode saw him overplay his hand by going after wealthy taxpayers.

This gave Mike the much-needed reinforcement in his quest to take Chuck down. However, by the end, it seems like what happens to Chuck is more of divine justice than a rich man's revenge ploy.

Chuck's attempt to unlock the city premises for the people seemed more reasonable in this episode. Giamatti's character finally made sense after a long time.

Despite being sensible, this episode paled in comparison to the two preceding ones. However, this is not for the entire duration of the episode.

The last 10 minutes of Episode 9 was one of the best in the season as Chuck stood up to defend himself in the face of already bribed senators.

Just Khalifa @Khalifa_H4



"close your eyes Chuck, it's over and done"

Mike Prince - 2022



Never thought #Billions would remain relevant after removing Bobby Axelrod, I was wrong..."close your eyes Chuck, it's over and done"Mike Prince - 2022 Never thought #Billions would remain relevant after removing Bobby Axelrod, I was wrong..."close your eyes Chuck, it's over and done" Mike Prince - 2022😂😂😂 https://t.co/oDNcHm7yGk

Chuck's attempt and failure made for some great television. Mike took the upper hand once again by establishing Chuck as a corrupt attorney and removing him from the seat of US district attorney. Nonetheless, Giamatti's delivery of Chuck's speech was one of his finest performances this season.

Sadly, the way things end in this episode of Billions leaves Mike victorious and Chuck at an absolute loss.

Technical aspects of the Showtime drama

Billions Season 6, Episode 9 was once again technically perfect. From the opening music to the brilliantly orchestrated courtroom sequence, the show really knows how to grab the audience's attention. The color palettes are gorgeous, and the camerawork is near perfect.

The soundscape has always played a special role in Billions. The design behind the courtroom sequence was incredible. The acting was also great, especially from Asia Kate Dillon (even though it was an unconnected sequence). Additionally, Chuck's speech was brilliantly written and executed.

Viewers will find out how Chuck deals with this latest failure as the show progresses. The next episode of Billions will air on March 27, 2022.

