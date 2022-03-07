×
Billions season 6, episode 7 review: Big win for Mike Prince?

A still from Billions (Image via Showtime)
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Mar 07, 2022 12:31 AM IST
In a very intriguing episode of Billions, Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) yet again hit the bigger hand as the billionaire finally came out on top at the end. The episode also saw Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) use multiple tricks to counter Mike's attempt at reaching his goal.

The seventh episode of Billions' sixth season was released on March 6, 2022, and is decisive in many ways. For one, it ended the long-drawn question of whether Mike would be able to secure the Olympic bid for the city of New York.

Read on for a detailed review of Billions season 6, episode 7.

Billions review: Tricks out of "Napoleon's Hat"?

The latest episode of Billions is titled "Napolean's Hat" and jumps straight into Mike's new deals and Chuck's attempts at uncovering some dirt or a way to stop Mike's steady win streak. As the deadline day approaches nearer, the clever scripting is able to make the viewers feel the pace very prominently.

From the very start, Chuck tries desperately for a break. Through multiple meetings and brainstorms, Chuck tries to figure out a way to undermine Prince's attempts to get the Olympics to New York City. Though he does manage to land a blow on Prince in the previous week's episode, this episode isn't as favorable to the attorney.

The side plots are well connected and reflect the overall pace of the episode. This urgency is felt everywhere around the story, both on Chuck's and Prince's sides. Corey Stoll is on his top game since the very beginning of the episode and his emotions reverberate well and feel genuine.

The constant struggle between the two leads, each in his half of the court, is a fascinating watch through the one-hour runtime. The end of the episode is special as the day of the bidding finally arrives. After many episodes of struggle, Mike Prince lands the bid.

It is, of course, disappointing to fans who rooted against the Olympics. Chuck, too, now has to work with the fact that the Olympics are indeed happening in New York City.

The technical aspects of "Napolean's Hat"

The Showtime drama has been time and again been praised for it's soundscape. The brilliant choice of songs, the excellent score, and the perfectly timed silence make the episode a great experience.

The great acting by Corey Stoll and Paul Giamatti in this particular episode also deserves a mention. Giamatti's disappointment comes out really well as the actor strikes all the right chords. Maggie Siff's appearance, though brief, is also very impactful. The well-written dialogues bring out the factor of "rush", which the creators manage to successfully portray.

It is a clever episode, and hopefully more of the same can be expected from the upcoming episodes of Billions. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Gunjan
