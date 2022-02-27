Billions season 6 episode 7 preview: Can Chuck slow Mike down? 

After a very interesting week of Billions, fans will be excited for the next chapter of the story. In the latest episode, titled "Hostis Humani Generis," a lot of mind games and turn-tables took place that significantly changed the dynamics of the show, especially between Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti).

The previous episode saw Chuck deal a blow (finally!) to Prince. However, Prince seems determined to take the lead, especially with the "bid" edging closer. But now, Prince has taken his throne in the Axe capital and will look to go all out for the bid, and against anyone who opposes him.

The next episode, which will premiere on March 6, 2022, will have a lot to look forward to. It is titled "Napolean's Hat." Read on for a detailed preview of the upcoming episode.

Check out the promo for Billions season 6 episode 7

The promo for Billions' upcoming episode was released after the premiere of the sixth episode of the season. The promo hints at another promising episode as the two main characters, Chuck Rhoades and Mike Prince, lock horns in another intriguing battle in the world of finances.

Presently, it seems that Chuck's aim is more to slow Mike Prince down than to stop him.

The teaser hints at even more drastic steps by both parties, with Chuck going the distance to thwart Mike Prince's Olympic dream. The next episode will be more challenging due to Prince's recent spot on Axe Capital's throne. This makes him a formidable opponent, perhaps equivalent to Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis).

The title of the next episode, "Napeolean's Hat," is also a curious one as it is hard to uncover the exact meaning immediately. The synopsis released by Showtime reads:

"As the Commission's announcement draws near, Prince must decide just how far he'll go to secure his bid. Chuck, determined to find wrongdoing in Prince's pursuit of the games, follows a lead. Mase Carb develops a new algorithm, and Taylor uses it to their advantage. Chuck and Wendy reconnect."

The synopsis indicates a very intense episode, which will be packed with surprises. It will also mark the return of Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff).

When will the new episode of Billions premiere?

The new episode of Billions, titled "Napolean's Hat," will premiere on March 6, 2022. It will air on the Showtime channel as well as the official Showtime streaming application. In some regions, it is also available on Disney+ Hotstar. It airs at 9.00 PM ET. Stay tuned for more updates on your favorite shows.

