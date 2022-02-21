×
Billions season 6, episode 6: Release date, trailer, and more

Billions season 6 (Image via Showtime)
Modified Feb 21, 2022 12:16 AM IST
After another great episode of Billions on February 20, 2022, the show looks to continue its great run with the next one, titled "Hostis Humani Generis." The show's recent struggles deal with Mike Prince's (played by Corey Stoll) attempt to host the Olympics 2028 in his own city.

Meanwhile, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) continues his war on billionaires, focusing especially on Mike Prince over the past few episodes. "Hostis Humani Generis" will premiere on February 27, 2022, and will be the sixth episode of the sixth season.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of Billions.

Billions season 6, episode 6 synopsis

The title of the episode is extremely intriguing. "Hostis Humani Generis" roughly translates to "enemy of all humanity." This makes for several vital assumptions as to what this means. This could be an existing character or a new one. So far, no details about this have been released.

However, Showtime has released a synopsis for the episode which reads:

"After a donation to the city of New York puts a strain on the firm, Prince must find fresh capital. Despite skepticism from his team, Chuck searches for a way to undermine Prince’s largesse. Sacker and a competitor size each other up."

This seems to be the first episode in a long time where audiences will see Prince face a legitimate challenge. So far, Mike Prince has continued to have an upper hand, despite Chuck's persistent attempts at sabotaging his goal.

Interestingly, the billionaire businessman, Mike Prince, who now wears the crown of Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis), will finally have to face financial struggles in a new twist in the show.

The episode will see Prince search for funds after his firm comes under pressure from donations they had to make to form the "Olympic dream" come true. It will be an interesting watch as Chuck Rhoades faces new challenges as he looks to seek revenge from the wealthy and entitled of the city.

The show has also been renewed for a seventh season with its host of talented actors including Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, and Daniel K. Issac.

When will Billions season 6, episode 6 release?

The upcoming episode of Billions will premiere on February 27, 2022, on the Showtime network. It will also be available on the Showtime streaming application. The episode will air at 6.00 pm ET.

