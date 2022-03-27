Billions season 6, episode 10 review: Did Chuck find his spark back?

With its latest episode, Billions aimed for a very different angle at a persistent crisis in the battle between Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Mike Prince (Corey Stoll). Having premiered March 27, 2022, this episode was slow-burning and focused on the aftermath of the previous one instead of building up a whole new plot.

Titled Johnny Favorite, this episode of Billions followed up on Prince's big win and Chuck's subsequent retreat from society to focus on his upcoming plans. Despite the episode containing little material as compared to the previous two, it appears to be a bridging episode between two primary events, having ended with a resolute Chuck prepared to try out a new method.

Read on for a detailed review of the latest episode of Billions.

Billions season 6, episode 10 review: Eating the dragon's heart

Billions on Showtime @SHO_Billions Win or lose, this is where I belong. Win or lose, this is where I belong. https://t.co/jhIOke6IEs

The episode begins melancholically, surrounding the recently expelled Attorney General of New York. Despite the appreciation from his colleagues and juniors, the state of Chuck is heartbreaking, and it seems he is far from any fitting plans to bounce back and deliver justice.

On the other end, the exact opposite takes place, as Prince is more satisfied with himself than ever, having conquered his enemy. This contrast creates an illusion of an impending battle even when there is no contact between the two characters throughout the episode.

Chuck is soon taken to a holiday retreat by perhaps his only actual well-wishers. Chuck participates in a variety of recreational activities but is unable to focus on anything apart from his desire to get back at Prince. It is not unwise to think that Chuck could go for only hurting Mike in some way, even if it benefits no one. He has already done that in this season.

Shooting, a meditation machine, and group drinking sessions cheer up Chuck enough, but it is not until a certain Mr. Chestnut walks in insulting a waiter for spilling a drink on his expensive shoes does Chuck finds his real footing. In that moment of fury, as Chuck stands tall for the downtrodden yet again, it looks and feels like the old Chuck Rhoades is back.

This is also the turning point in the episode as Chuck disappears to think of a plan. On the other side, Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) tries hard to break Mike Prince and get under his skin to figure out what he actually wants.

Hearing Prince talk about how Axelrod (Damien Lewis) did not want enough, and he does, makes it feel like the showrunners are in a way trying to push Prince above Axelrod, but it seems pretty impossible to replace Axe, at least in the minds of the viewers.

Prince proceeds to enjoy the spoils of the war with a celebration involving all his members in a bid to win their confidence. This extremely well-shot sequence sees the team gain a boost in confidence and trust

However, the ending suggested that this would not last very long as Chuck admitted to having another approach to the Prince problem.

Technical aspects of Billions: To be at a billionaire's party

Note: This section reflects the writer's opinions

This episode of Billions was slower and had comparatively less interesting things but was visually gorgeous. The scenes from Chuck's retreat looked great with incredible camera work and colors. The most visually striking scene was the entire party sequence hosted by Mike. The blue-lit sequence was extremely well-orchestrated and a visual pleasure.

Okiesmann @OAgbama #billions Chuck has been energenized for the next battle with Prince. Fireworks loading.... Chuck has been energenized for the next battle with Prince. Fireworks loading....🔥 #billions

The script, on the other hand, was not the greatest, even for this season. It was bland at parts, and Mike's attempt to express that he aims to be a bigger threat than Axe is not something that fans will take lightly. However, the ending promised something interesting in the next episode, and that is worth the wait.

Other technical aspects were at par with the previous episodes. The only other standout in this episode, was Maggie Siff's brief scene with Mike Prince. The actress was phenomenal in those few minutes. The next episode of Billions will hopefully see Chuck bounce back in one way or another.

Edited by Gunjan