Jeremy Strong: 5 things to know about Succession's Kendall Roy

Most known for playing Kendall Roy in Succession, Jeremy Strong won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role in the hit HBO TV show. Although it took the 44-year-old actor some time to make his mark in the industry, he has proved through example that true talent and hard work never go unnoticed.

In fact, he was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2022.

In Succession, Kendall is the eldest child from billionaire Logan Roy's second marriage. Connor's half-brother, Kendall is always seeking to gain approval from his father. He also has a hard time maintaining a relationship with his siblings, ex-wife Rava, and their children.

Jeremy Strong does a wonderful job portraying the inner struggles of the character and his performance has been praised by both fans and critics alike. Now that Succession is on its fourth and final season, fans will soon have to bid adieu to Kendall and all their other favorite characters from the show, come May 28, 2023.

However, it is not the last that we will see of the talented actor as he will surely be back in other projects to delight and entertain fans.

5 facts about Jeremy Strong that fans will find interesting

1) His father saved him when he was young

Although in Succession, Jeremy Strong's character is constantly struggling to gain his father's approval, his real-life father is very different from his on-screen father Logan Roy. Jeremy Strong has revealed on multiple occasions that his father has been a very loving and supportive parent.

In fact, many years ago, a young Jeremy Strong and his father, David Strong, were on a visit to the neighborhood park, The Arnold Arboretum. There was a car approaching as they were crossing the street, but the car wasn't slowing down for the traffic light. His father feared for their lives so he picked up his young son and threw him out of the way. His father suffered from broken bones in both his legs due to the accident.

2) Won an award for his portrayal of Jerry Rubin

The Trial of the Chicago 7 tells the story of a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters who were charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. In the movie, Jeremy Strong plays the role of Jerry Rubin, one of the co-founders of the Youth International Party (YIP).

The movie was praised by critics and received a total of six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards. Strong won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for his performance in the movie.

3) Worked on the sets of The Crucible and Amistad

Jeremy Strong was fascinated with acting and movies from a young age. He started acting in community theatre at the age of five. In high school, he got to work with some of his role models including Daniel Day-Lewis and Anthony Hopkins.

In The Crucible, Jeremy Strong was a part of the greenery crew. One of his tasks included holding a branch outside a window during a scene. In Amistad, he was part of the sound crew and held a boom mike over Hopkins as he made a speech.

4) He worked a lot of jobs to keep himself afloat

When Jeremy Strong first moved to New York, he started auditioning but it wasn't an easy road, and he was barely making ends meet. In a recent interview with CBS, the actor revealed that there was a point when he didn't have anything in his fridge to eat. He said:

"I worked a lot of jobs, waiting tables, room services, shredding paper, you know, anything."

He started with off-Broadway performances and his Broadway debut came in the 2008 revival of A Man for All Seasons.

5) He is happily married and has three daughters

He first met his wife, Emma, at a party in NYC in 2012 (Image via Getty)

The actor married Emma Wall, a Danish psychiatrist back in 2016. They have three daughters. The eldest was born in April 2018, then they welcomed their second child on November 2019. Then in September 2021, they welcomed their youngest daughter.

The family is based out of New York.

Jeremy Strong tends to immerse himself in the roles he plays on-screen. While his methods, which often isolate him from his co-stars might not make him the most popular on set, his ability to bring characters to life has helped boost his career and bring him international fame.

After Succession comes to an end, Jeremy Strong will be returning to Broadway in the Amy Herzog adaptation of An Enemy of the People, a play by Henrik Ibsen.

