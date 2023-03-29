"Distinctly weird": Nashville shooter shoes conspiracy goes viral, sparks raging debate over Vans design

Following the tragic Nashville Covenant School shooting, netizens have developed a keen interest in the mass killer and how he was taken down. Tragedy struck when the private Christian school had to deal with shooter Audrey Hale, who ended up killing 6 people. Now, internet users are conspiring that the 28 year old armed person was wearing different shoes when they were on a killing spree and when they were fatally shot by the police. However, the same has since been debunked online.

Twitter user @JRobFromMN is one among many internet users who believe that Audrey Hale was wearing a certain pair of shoes while walking around the school campus, which was seemingly changed into another pair when they were killed. The netizen uploaded images of Hale in the school campus and a blurred image of Hale being shot at.

Jason Robertson @JRobFromMN Can someone please tell me I’m a crazy conspiracy theorist and offer a perfectly normal explanation as to why the Nashville shooter had one pair of shoes on when they walk in and a different pair on when they are killed? Can someone please tell me I’m a crazy conspiracy theorist and offer a perfectly normal explanation as to why the Nashville shooter had one pair of shoes on when they walk in and a different pair on when they are killed? https://t.co/79tw9usYcD

It has been believed that the Nashville shooter was initially wearing Puma shoes which were strangely changed to Vans when he was shot at.

Reacting to the same, one netizen wrote online:

Netizen reacts to the viral shoe conspiracy theory (Image via Twitter)

It was revealed that Metro Nashville Police Department’s police officers Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo shot and killed Audrey Hale fourteen minutes after the shooting began.

Nashville shooter’s Vans shoes theory debunked

Before the conspiracy theory could hold any weight on social media, Twitter user @robbystarbuck confirmed that it appeared as if Hale was wearing different shoes at separate timings as the images going viral were digitally altered. He explained that the Vans logo was vividly visible when Hale entered the building. Starbuck also explained why netizens may believe that Hale was wearing Puma shoes:

“The screenshot being used to say they were Puma shoes was slightly believable on first glance for some without further investigation due to a combination of video compression artifacts and rolled up camo pants obstructing the full Vans line on the side of the shoe. The bright flames seen on another screenshot going around are digitally altered.”

Robby Starbuck @robbystarbuck There’s a conspiracy going around about the shoes of the Nashville shooter changing from Pumas to Vans. I want to address it because I got a lot of messages about it. It’s not true. I’ve debunked it below. You can see the Vans logo on the back of the shoes after she enters the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… There’s a conspiracy going around about the shoes of the Nashville shooter changing from Pumas to Vans. I want to address it because I got a lot of messages about it. It’s not true. I’ve debunked it below. You can see the Vans logo on the back of the shoes after she enters the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Yw82V9emFw

In the video of Audrey Hale’s shooting which was released by law enforcement, one can hear the officers announce that they are with the Metro Police. Sirens and gunshots can also be heard in the footage. As the police approach Hale, one of them can be heard saying- “Stop moving. Stop moving. Keep your hands away from the gun.”

Eventually Hale was shot dead.

Law enforcement also shared with the public that Hale had drawn a map of the school that included entry points and surveillance. They revealed:

“We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date. We have a map drawn out of how this was all gonna take place.”

At the time of writing this article, the police had not uncovered the motive being the Nashville shooting. Since Hale was an alum at the educational institution, it is believed that the school was intentionally targeted and Hale must have gone on a killing spree due to "resentment" towards the institution.

Poll : 0 votes