Who is Andy Ogles? Nashville Congressmen Christmas card photo sparks online backlash

Republican Andy Ogles of Tennessee is a gun-rights proponent and is a representative of the Nashville district. The Covenant School comes under this area, where six people were shot dead on Monday, including three children and three staff members.

Police killed the 28-year-old shooter responsible for the killings.

Ogles offered his "thoughts and prayers" to the victims' families. However, an image of him and his family has now resurfaced - causing great controversy to arise.

Andy Ogles sent out a Christmas message in 2021 that featured a photo of him and his family holding guns. Some speculate this was done to raise awareness about school shootings.

While America is calling for "Gun Reform Now," Andy is the US Congressman for Tennessee's 5th district, which makes up part of Nashville, where a shooter just took the lives of 7 Americans, including 3 children.



Andy Ogles has received widespread backlash from various gun control advocates due to his Christmas message. The photo features his wife and two of his three kids smiling as they hold firearms in front of a Christmas tree.

Andy Ogles has received widespread backlash from various gun control advocates due to his Christmas message. The photo features his wife and two of his three kids smiling as they hold firearms in front of a Christmas tree.

As per NBC News, he shared the picture with the caption:

"MERRY CHRISTMAS! The Ogles Family. The very atmosphere of firearms anywhere and everywhere restrains evil interference - they deserve a place of honor with all that's good."

Andy Ogles said he would "fight tirelessly" to protect Second Amendment rights

Ogles is a Williamson and Maury county native. His family roots are in Tennessee, dating back to the founding years of the state. Enrolled in MTSU, Andy Ogles reportedly studied Political Science and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in the subject. He has had a successful career as an entrepreneur and has worked in the non-profit sector.

Currently, Andy Ogles, his wife Monica, and their family of three children live on a farm in Culleoka. Their kids are named Adley, Drew, and Isaac. Ogles has "an extensive history of fighting for liberty and freedom within Tennessee," according to his campaign website.

The website also states that he would "fight tirelessly" to protect Second Amendment rights. It states, "Disarming the people is the most effective way to enslave them, and we must remain vigilant when anyone seeks to erode our civil liberties.”

Gun control advocates criticized the photo on Monday after the shooting at a private school in Nashville. The victims included three nine-year-olds - Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus, and William Kinney. Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61, were also killed in the shooting.

The suspect was identified by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale. Hale was also killed in the ordeal. The suspect used two assault-type firearms and a handgun, according to the officials.

Fred Guttenberg @fred_guttenberg The tragedy of the latest mass shooting is listening to Tennessee politicians who refuse to call it a shooting but who engaged in behavior that caused this to be more likely when they glorify guns. Tennessee Rep @AndyOgles , is this you with your family? The tragedy of the latest mass shooting is listening to Tennessee politicians who refuse to call it a shooting but who engaged in behavior that caused this to be more likely when they glorify guns. Tennessee Rep @AndyOgles, is this you with your family? https://t.co/LJGnUKqJdA

Fred Guttenberg lost his 14-year-old daughter Jamie in the Parkland, Florida shooting in 2018 said:

"The tragedy of the latest mass shooting is listening to Tennessee politicians who refuse to call it a shooting but who engaged in behavior that caused this to be more likely when they glorify guns."

In a statement earlier in the day, Ogles said that he and his family were "devastated" by the Nashville shooting. He said that he was "monitoring" the situation and thanked the first responders.

He mentioned:

"As a father of three, I am utterly heartbroken by this senseless act of violence. I am closely monitoring the situation and working with local officials. Thank you to the brave first responders who have provided support throughout this tragedy."

Ogles is a conservative freshman congressman who was elected in 2022. He is the former mayor of Maury County in Tennessee, south of Nashville. Amongst other things, Andy Ogles was recently all over the news as questions about his educational and career history came to light. He allegedly misrepresented his college degree.

There has been no response from Ogles or a spokeswoman with regard to the backlash online after the picture in question resurfaced on social media.

Netizens express shock and horror as Andy Ogles' Christmas photo resurfaces on the internet

Social media users took to Twitter to discuss the "appalling" photograph of the former mayor, Andy Ogles. He and his family were criticized for the use of guns as props for their Christmas photos.

Shannon Watts @shannonrwatts THIS is last year's Christmas card from Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican who represents the district that Covenant School is in in Nashville. #tnleg THIS is last year's Christmas card from Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican who represents the district that Covenant School is in in Nashville. #tnleg https://t.co/IpkLzZs5m5

Lois Romano @loisromano @shannonrwatts In all seriousness, why would anyone think this was an appropriate Christmas card? This is how you celebrate the day Christ was born? Stop by for eggnog, we're locked and loaded. @AndyOgles @shannonrwatts In all seriousness, why would anyone think this was an appropriate Christmas card? This is how you celebrate the day Christ was born? Stop by for eggnog, we're locked and loaded. @AndyOgles

Clint Lee 🐧🦈🐅 @BruceEastwud @Vitt2TsNoC Does he use the same picture on the thoughts and prayers "sorry for your loss" cards he'll send to the families of murdered children? @Vitt2TsNoC Does he use the same picture on the thoughts and prayers "sorry for your loss" cards he'll send to the families of murdered children?

Some users discussed how the republican would not be fit as a "role model" due to his behavior and actions.

Treat Williams @Rtreatwilliams This is Rep Andy Ogles and family. He represents Nashville. I don’t think he is the best example of a role model. I’m sorry but I don’t This is Rep Andy Ogles and family. He represents Nashville. I don’t think he is the best example of a role model. I’m sorry but I don’t https://t.co/briLl56aJm

Others pointed to the sorrow the parents who lost their kids would face looking at the image.

Sharon Viner @VinerSharon @fred_guttenberg @AndyOgles A mother and a father promoting assault weapons for their children, will be just fine if someone shoots up their kids?!? How do you think the parents who ‘s kids were murdered today with your Christmas props going to sleep tonight?!? @fred_guttenberg @AndyOgles A mother and a father promoting assault weapons for their children, will be just fine if someone shoots up their kids?!? How do you think the parents who ‘s kids were murdered today with your Christmas props going to sleep tonight?!?

The Convent School has approximately 200 children aged between 3 and 12 years old. After the tragic incident, the students reunited with their parents at a nearby church.

