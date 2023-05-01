''Kendall is gonna land on top'': Succession fans debate over Roy siblings' future

The ongoing/final season of Succession has several adjacent storylines, but the battle for the ownership of Waystar RoyCo is at its climax. Earlier this season, the Roy family lost their family's powerful patriarch, Logan Roy. His influence over the company was unmatched, and most of his children desire to be his sole successor. While Kendall, Roman, and Shiv have been at war since the very beginning of the show, we are finally getting to see some power moves from these characters.

All three of them wanted to prove themselves and let everybody know that just because their father was dead didn't mean Waystar RoyCo was going under. They are individually strategizing to gain control, and fans love every bit of this sibling rivalry. One fan on Twitter thought that Kendall would ultimatly come out victorious in the end.

special master @special_master_



his siblings don’t have it in them to do what’s necessary to be the “king”



Shiv will always be an outsider scheming against the family/company & Roman is easily manipulated, has no guts whatsoever



#SuccessionHBO @starlord_pro_ this is also why Kendall is gonna land on tophis siblings don’t have it in them to do what’s necessary to be the “king”Shiv will always be an outsider scheming against the family/company & Roman is easily manipulated, has no guts whatsoever @starlord_pro_ this is also why Kendall is gonna land on top his siblings don’t have it in them to do what’s necessary to be the “king” Shiv will always be an outsider scheming against the family/company & Roman is easily manipulated, has no guts whatsoever #SuccessionHBO

Succession season 4: Netizens pick their favorites to become Logan Roy's official successor

The latest episode of Succession saw Kendall impress everyone with his impressive pitch of Living+. Fans of the show are aware of his skillset and brilliant business strategies. Some think he will most likely be the next owner of Waystar RoyCo. but many expect either Shiv or Roman to have the upper hand.

While Kendall was trying to drive Gojo's Lukas Matsson away from the company, Shiv joined hands with the enemy to take over her father's business. Roman has big shoes to fill and is looking to continue his father's legacy and has no will to back off either.

Here is what fans thought of Roy siblings' future:

Clara @colormeloverly can i just say that roman is not looking too good rn and the whole thing about kendall being suic*dal may be a bit of a red herring yes??? #SuccessionHBO can i just say that roman is not looking too good rn and the whole thing about kendall being suic*dal may be a bit of a red herring yes??? #SuccessionHBO

Wasi @iWasii This scene from #Succession #Succession HBO has Kendall Roy looking so content ,and at peace with all his demons-even if for a moment. The musical score by Nicholas Britell just adds to it This scene from #Succession #SuccessionHBO has Kendall Roy looking so content ,and at peace with all his demons-even if for a moment. The musical score by Nicholas Britell just adds to it https://t.co/2uSgpxuLmw

loose juice @greenlife497

HBO Kendall Roy blasting and singing rap in the backseat of his car on his way to waystar hq, slaying and serving in a brand new suit with his iconic walk. #Succession HBO #Succession Kendall Roy blasting and singing rap in the backseat of his car on his way to waystar hq, slaying and serving in a brand new suit with his iconic walk.#SuccessionHBO #Succession https://t.co/fhAzar7za9

Reyan Roh @reyanroh don’t ask me to explain how tom and shiv laughing at how materialistic their relationship is, is actually the healthiest conversation they’ve had #SuccessionHBO don’t ask me to explain how tom and shiv laughing at how materialistic their relationship is, is actually the healthiest conversation they’ve had #SuccessionHBO https://t.co/keH05zfoAl

Clearly, there are no favorites to win this rat race as all of the above three siblings are equally adored by fans of the show. Remember that Logan Roy has more children, and going by the show's unpredictability, anyone can land a lethal blow at any given time.

What is Succession about?

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession focuses on the power struggle between the members of the Roy family. A fictional company named Waystar RoyCo was established by the patriarch of the family, Logan Roy, and his children are hell bent on becoming their father's sole successor.

The official synopsis of the show's season 4 reads:

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

The next episode of Succession will be released on May 7, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes