"Remember What Your Father Did to You": Succession fans call out Logan for manipulating Roman yet again

It was hardly a breezy Sunday for Succession fans across the world, who were treated to some gut-wrenching drama on the Roy turf, with many succumbing to emotional outbursts inside the family yet again. With this installment confirmed to be the last one, it seems that the new season has already added more material to the story than the entirety of the third season. However, some of the things depicted in the latest episode were rather sad.

Apart from the fact that Logan (Brian Cox) is helping Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) during the divorce over his own daughter, Shiv (Sarah Snook), this episode also saw the manipulative old man make an appeal to the emotional side of his castaway children after they finally gained some power over him and his company.

The final scenes of this episode of Succession saw Roman (Kieran Culkin), who is most drawn to the charms of his father, on the verge of making a mistake by joining Logan, who plans to dismantle the siblings' union, which has now become a big threat to him.

Porco Rosso❄ @geoftyler ROMAN REMEMBER WHAT YOUR FATHER DID TO YOU IN ITALY, DON'T CRAWL BACK TO HIM #Succession ROMAN REMEMBER WHAT YOUR FATHER DID TO YOU IN ITALY, DON'T CRAWL BACK TO HIM #Succession https://t.co/PdMPILPfkd

While this will likely jeopardize Roman's position and the entire union that was based on the three siblings working together, it also means that Roman will be back in his father's toxic grasp. This possibility has probed multiple reactions from fans across the globe, who are calling out Logan for being the toxic father that he is.

Succession fans unite in criticism of Logan Roy for trying to get back Roman

Roman has always been that character among the siblings who failed to break free of his father's hold despite realizing the latter's manipulative tactics and traits. This has been a constant struggle during the first three seasons of the show, which saw Kendall (Jeremy Strong) constantly oppose his father, Shiv swaying loyalties, and Roman mostly working as a pillar for his father.

However, in the last season, he finally sided with his siblings after their father backstabbed them all. Yet, it now seems that Logan will have the last laugh with another clever trick to lure Roman back. The final scenes of the latest episode saw Logan using his emotional manipulation to convince Roman to join his side and take his siblings down.

me to roman rn bcs he need to get his head straight and STAY WITH THE SIBLINGS #succession me to roman rn bcs he need to get his head straight and STAY WITH THE SIBLINGS #succession https://t.co/vlLkBPWRjW

FD @F3verDreams2 What if Logan makes Roman fire Gerri and she sues him for the photos #succession What if Logan makes Roman fire Gerri and she sues him for the photos #succession https://t.co/OgRrslkngz

RELICA @PublicEnemy_Fab Seeing Logan successfully pull Roman for the 4th time in 4 seasons #Succession Seeing Logan successfully pull Roman for the 4th time in 4 seasons #Succession https://t.co/U3pHRyGJew

Sadly, it seems that Roman will indeed join his father yet again after this episode of Succession. This would lead to another Logan victory and all hell would crash down on the siblings who worked hard to counter their father.

Amy @amyloidb3ta the beginning of tonight’s succession episode vs. the end the beginning of tonight’s succession episode vs. the end https://t.co/IhR03RC1vM

With one "I need you," Roman's fate was sealed. Kieran Culkin captured this perfectly. Roman was always going to be the one to regress & run back to his father. Logan once again manipulated the son he abused by dangling the love Roman's always wanted from him.With one "I need you," Roman's fate was sealed. Kieran Culkin captured this perfectly. #Succession Roman was always going to be the one to regress & run back to his father. Logan once again manipulated the son he abused by dangling the love Roman's always wanted from him. With one "I need you," Roman's fate was sealed. Kieran Culkin captured this perfectly. #Succession https://t.co/3e8QBRXT2h

Fans will have to wait till the next episode of the show to find out what happens to Roman Roy after the discussion with his father.

Meanwhile, all the released episodes of Succession are now streaming on HBO Max.

