What time will Succession season 4 episode 2 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more explored

Succession season 4, the final season of the highly popular black comedy satirical drama series, is all set to make its return with its upcoming episode 2. The new episode will be released on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on HBO and its streaming platform HBO Max. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the show has garnered a lot of positive responses from both the audience and critics over the previous three seasons due to its engaging plotlines.

Followers of Succession have been eagerly waiting to see how the brand new episode 2 of the fourth season will unfold. This comes after Succession season 4 episode 1, titled, The Munsters, saw the arrival of an unexpected guest at Logan's birthday party.

Succession season 4 episode 2 has been titled Rehearsal

Succession season 4 episode 2 plot explored

Scheduled to be released this Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET, the highly anticipated second episode of season 4 of the HBO drama series has been titled Rehearsal.

The brief description for the brand new episode provides the audience with intriguing clues about what episode 2 of season 4 has in store for them. The upcoming episode will be thrilling, with Shiv finding out that Tom is following Logan's orders.

The new episode will also display Shiv, Roman, and Kendall thinking about giving their support to Stewy and Sandi's hostile play on the deal regarding Matsson. In the upcoming episode, the audience will also witness Logan giving a spontaneous pep talk in the ATN newsroom. Thus, it is safe to say that, viewers are in for a dramatic new episode.

The official brief synopsis for season 4 episode 2, given by HBO, reads:

"After Shiv discovers that Tom is following Logan's playbook, she, Kendall and Roman consider backing Sandi and Stewy's aggressive play on the Matsson deal; Logan gives an impromptu pep talk to the ATN newsroom and outsources a tricky conversation."

Take a closer look at the Succession season 4 cast list

The promising cast members for the HBO show's current season 4 include:

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Natalie Gold as Rava Roy

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

The current and final season 4 of the series was first released on March 26, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max. The show's official synopsis for season 4 states:

''The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.''

Don't forget to catch episode 2 of Succession season 4, which will air on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

