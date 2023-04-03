Succession season 4 episode 2: Kerry's audition tape leaves Twitter in stitches

With the current season confirmed to be the final installment, Succession has picked up more pace in depicting the intense drama in the Roy family. The previous season set the stage for some enthralling drama with its finale, whose follow-up had viewers hooked on the first episode. The second one stepped up the gear to include a bitter war between Logan (Brian Cox) and Shiv (Sarah Snook), a complicated business proposal by Jeremy Strong's Kendall, and a heartfelt development with Conor (Alan Ruck).

Apart from these big developments, this episode also had something hilarious. It involved Kerry (Zoe Winters) submitting an audition tape for the position of anchor. As it happens, this hilarious tape was the perfect chance for viewers to pump up their creativity and come up with memes.

After the previous episode of Succession aired on April 2, 2023, fans have taken to the social media sites like Twitter to discuss this latest hilarious intervention by one of the most hated characters on the show.

Succession fans react to hilarious audition tape by Kerry

It is common knowledge that Kerry is not the most-liked character in Succession. Moreover, she has been one of the most despicable characters over the past season. It is astonishing how the creators understood this trend and decided to act on it by giving her a lame part in this episode, something that was sure to spark up controversies across the television world.

With Logan pushing the ATN News channel, the only part of the network that was to remain in his kingdom, Kerry submitted an audition tape to become an anchor in one of the shows. Well, calling it hilarious would be an understatement, as this led fans to respond in a colorful manner.

o. @sirenloch I'm a feminist until kerry succession I'm a feminist until kerry succession

MRD @mrd_1990

#Succession

Hugo and Gerri watching that Kerry audition tape #Succession HBO Hugo and Gerri watching that Kerry audition tape #Succession #SuccessionHBO https://t.co/0ILIFtJzdS

meg succession text posts @successtextpost everyone in succession coming together to curb stomp kerry’s audition tape everyone in succession coming together to curb stomp kerry’s audition tape https://t.co/ShvDfP4WxM

After Logan failed to tell her to the face how underwhelming her performance was, he assigned it to Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), who handed it over to cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), the man tall enough to take all falls.

In a rather hilarious manner, Greg invented a fake reason not to let Kerry get her hopes high, paving the way for more funny scenes.

kathleen @kathleen_hanley greg conducting the focus group for kerry’s audition tape #Succession greg conducting the focus group for kerry’s audition tape #Succession https://t.co/zPETqEbxq4

Schaffrillas @Schaffrillas Logan walking in on Gerri and Hugo watching Kerry's audition #Succession Logan walking in on Gerri and Hugo watching Kerry's audition #Succession https://t.co/QkhxECKXvc

Sadly, the episode did not remain in this tone for long, with a lot happening after this. Succession season 4 epsiode 2 concluded with Roman (Kieran Culkin) facing a tough decision to abandon his siblings after Logan manipulated the youngest brother to join his side yet again.

This should make way for a lot of drama when Succession returns next week. For now, the previous episodes of season 4 are streaming on HBO Max.

