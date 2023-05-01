Explained: What does Lukas Matsson's tweet mean in Succession season 4 episode 6?

As we draw closer to the Succession finale, fans of the show are finally getting answers to several mind-numbing questions. One of the most important characters of the ongoing season is an investor named Lukas Matsson, who is played by Alexander Skarsgård. Despite his brief appearances on the show, he has managed to become a prominent archnemesis of the Roy family.

In the latest episode of Succession, titled Living+, Matsson tweeted something appalling after watching Kendall's presentation about Living+. This new venture is part of the billionaire family's real estate brand, which deals with cruise ship experiences on land instead of the sea.

This episode was directed by Lorene Scafaria and written by Georgia Pritchett & Will Arbery and aired on April 30, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.

Warning: This article contains heavy spoilers from Succession.

Succession Season 4 Episode 6: Was Lukas Matsson's tweet in German?

Kendal's primary goal is to is to drive Lukas Matsson out of the Waystar deal. To make this a reality, he doubled the Living+ value despite being warned by Karl and other executives at Waystar. Kendal's projected profit numbers were insanely high. While this impressed everyone, Matsson had other plans.

After watching Kendal's presentation, Matsson tweeted "Doderick Macht Frei". The tweet was in German and not too hard to understand if you're a history buff, especially in German history. Along with the tweet, a photoshopped image of Brightstar Adventure Park's mascot Doderick was also visible. The image saw Doderick in front of a picture of the gates of a Nazi camp.

The tweet had a sarcastic spin on the German phrase "Arbeit macht frei," which means "Work sets you free." This phrase was commonly seen at the entrance of several infamous Nazi concentration camps like Auschwitz.

"Doderick Macht Frei" therefore means "Doderick sets you free."

Lukas Matsson @lukasmatsson You’ll never have quality this bad if you stream on GoJo. You’ll never have quality this bad if you stream on GoJo. https://t.co/6t4zmNTvfq

Matsson's motivation for tweeting this was simple. He hated the idea of Living+ but after Shiv met him at the start of the episode and asked him to ransack Kendal's presentation, his desire to humilate the Roy family became evident. He wanted the company to stay on autopilot until he took total control. The idea of a new product during this takeover made him furious, leading to the tweet.

What is Succession about?

Succession follows Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, and his family's war to control their billion-dollar global media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo. Roy has several children and everyone has their own vision about Waystar. They all battle amongst themselves to rule over the company, but their efforts are constantly neutralized by their cunning father.

The official synopsis of the show's season 4 reads,

"The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Succession is the brainchild of Jesse Armstrong. Executive producers of the show include Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Jesse Armstrong, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, and Will Tracy.

The next episode of Succession will be released on May 7, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.

