Why was Mel Gibson removed as co-Grand Marshal? 2023 Krewe of Endymion Mardi Gras parade controversy explained

Due to an influx of "feedback" and "threats," Mel Gibson will no longer participate in the Krewe of Endymion's parade, announced spokesperson Dan Kelly on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Endymion had named the actor as co-Grand Marshal just 16 hours prior.

In a statement released on Sunday, Dan Kelly wrote:

"Krewe of Endymion has received significant feedback about our grand marshall announcement yesterday evening. Some of this commentary included threats that cause us great concern."

The krewe mentioned that the decision was taken to ensure the safety of riders, guests, and spectators, and expressed their appreciation towards the city for their cooperation.

One of the largest parades to go through in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, Endymion has a krewe of 3000 riders. Willie Fritz, the beloved football coach at Tulane University, was first announced as one of the grand marshals for the parade, which is scheduled to take place on February 18, 2023.

Their decision to invite the Braveheart actor alongside Fritz was not well-received, owing to his history of anti-semitism, racism, homophobia, and misogyny.

As of writing this article, Endymion has not put out a statement about Gibson's replacement.

Jewish leaders call Mel Gibson's appointment "insulting" and "offensive"

On Saturday night, January 7, 2023, Endymion first released news of Mel Gibson's appointment as co-Grand Marshal. However, they were immediately met with backlash.

Jonathan Greenblatt @JGreenblattADL ADL South Central @ADLSouthCentral

neworleans.adl.org/news/jewish-le… Mel Gibson has a long history of antisemitic & hateful comments toward marginalized communities. We are stunned #Endymion chose him as Grand Marshal & appreciate their swift action to remove him. We hope they will reflect on their process in years to come. Mel Gibson has a long history of antisemitic & hateful comments toward marginalized communities. We are stunned #Endymion chose him as Grand Marshal & appreciate their swift action to remove him. We hope they will reflect on their process in years to come.neworleans.adl.org/news/jewish-le… Mel Gibson has an established track record of antisemitic, racist and misogynistic remarks, and his apologies fall flat. I'm relieved he is no longer riding, but he never should have been invited to begin with. I hope Endymion leadership reflects on the pain this caused. twitter.com/ADLSouthCentra… Mel Gibson has an established track record of antisemitic, racist and misogynistic remarks, and his apologies fall flat. I'm relieved he is no longer riding, but he never should have been invited to begin with. I hope Endymion leadership reflects on the pain this caused. twitter.com/ADLSouthCentra…

The Mad Max actor is notorious for his homophobic, racist, and anti-semitic remarks, allegedly calling the Jewish people "oven-dodgers" in one instance. He was also found yelling the n-word at the mother of one of his children, Oksana Grigorieva, on a leaked tape. The latter has also accused Gibson of domestic abuse.

In addition, the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, the Greater New Orleans Clergy, and the Jewish Community Relations Council condemned Endymion for appointing Mel Gibson despite his past actions.

They issued a statement after Endymion rescinded their invitation, stating that although they were relieved that the actor was no longer riding, they were "appalled" that the decision was taken in the first place:

"Given his history of fueling antisemitism and other forms of hate, we find his choice as Grand Marshal of Endymion was completely insulting and shortsighted."

Andrés Fuentes @news_fuentes



They also question why the actor was chosen to begin with. #UPDATE The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans and @ADL release a statement about the Krewe of Endymion announcing Mel Gibson will no longer ride in this year’s parade.They also question why the actor was chosen to begin with. #UPDATE The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans and @ADL release a statement about the Krewe of Endymion announcing Mel Gibson will no longer ride in this year’s parade. They also question why the actor was chosen to begin with. https://t.co/IZpaV4x3Aj

They added:

"Although we are relieved he is no longer riding, we hope the Endymion leadership will take the opportunity to learn why the selection of Mel Gibson caused such pain and disappointment to the Jewish community as well as the marginalized communities he has harmed in the past."

They also stated that Endymion's decision was not in keeping with the theme of Mardi Gras. The statement mentioned that despite the carnival's own complex history with anti-semitism, Mardi Gras was ultimately a celebration of the spirit of New Orleans, honoring its diversity and rich history.

"Endymion choosing a Grand Marshal with a strong record of hatred sent the wrong message about the event. "

Several Twitter users also took to social media to showcase their disapproval of Mel Gibson's appointment.

Anti-Racist South | #ShutDownADOC2022 @antiracistsouth



No matter your politics I’m pretty sure we have enough people to shut down Mel Gibson riding in Endymion.



It’s simply not “OK” to parade a fascist around



This can’t stand. Dear New Orleans— Mel Gibson is a racist, antisemitic, misogynistic, homophobic, millionaire…No matter your politics I’m pretty sure we have enough people to shut down Mel Gibson riding in Endymion.It’s simply not “OK” to parade a fascist around #NOLA This can’t stand. Dear New Orleans— Mel Gibson is a racist, antisemitic, misogynistic, homophobic, millionaire…No matter your politics I’m pretty sure we have enough people to shut down Mel Gibson riding in Endymion. It’s simply not “OK” to parade a fascist around #NOLA. This can’t stand.

Cait @nolanolegal Mel Gibson is the co-grand marshal of Endymion?



Well, that’s a choice. Mel Gibson is the co-grand marshal of Endymion? Well, that’s a choice. https://t.co/qpfE2qqXxo

Jeff Asher @Crimealytics I'm hearing Mel Gibson was Endymion's fall back plan after Andrew Tate couldn't make it. I'm hearing Mel Gibson was Endymion's fall back plan after Andrew Tate couldn't make it.

alex @aem8912 what on EARTH was endymion thinking picking mel gibson....like i know that had to go through levels of approval and it passed them all???? nobody said “wait that’s actually a terrible idea”?????? what on EARTH was endymion thinking picking mel gibson....like i know that had to go through levels of approval and it passed them all???? nobody said “wait that’s actually a terrible idea”??????

Dan-I-Am @dansoto Endymion: "Mayor Cantrell, please don't alter our parade route."

Mayor: "Ok, I won't."

Endymion: "Thanks! Say hello to our new co-Grand Marshal, Mel Gibson."

Mayor: Endymion: "Mayor Cantrell, please don't alter our parade route."Mayor: "Ok, I won't."Endymion: "Thanks! Say hello to our new co-Grand Marshal, Mel Gibson."Mayor: https://t.co/i7P9LMmy9h

New Orleans journalist Stephanie Grace also pointed out that while Endymion was quick to take action, they did not address the offense that their original had caused.

Endymion’s decision to appoint Mel Gibson and the consequent backlash echoed another New Orleans krewe. The all-female Mystic Krewe of NYX was reduced from one of the largest parades to one with only 200 riders after the founder showcased support of “All Lives Matter” during the George Floyd protests.

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center will be the site for the Endymion Extravaganza on February 18 and will include performances by Grammy-winner Darius Rucker and rock group Foreigner.

