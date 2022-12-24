What happened to comedian Boogie B? Tributes pour in for popular New Orleans entertainer 

Acclaimed comedian Boogie B has reportedly passed away. Social media is being flooded with tributary messages to the New Orleans-native after he was reportedly killed outside a supermarket. Many were shocked by the untimely death.

Reddit user u/FleurDeezNutz took to the r/NewOrleans community page to share the tragic news. They revealed that several Facebook posts indicated that Boogie B was killed in front of a Rouse’s market during the early hours of Saturday, December 24. The Reddit user also attached an image with the caption:

“They killed Boogie B outside Rouses this evening. No more stressing us out with New Orleans hood history anymore. I’m so heartbroken. We can’t even sit in the grocery store parking lot without being in danger. Lord. May he rest peacefully.”

News of his death had circulated across social media platforms at the time of writing this article. However, no credible news outlets had shared details about his unexpected passing.

Tributes pour in as Boogie B passes away

Internet users were shocked to hear about the comedian’s death as it was unforeseen. The comic had a massive following online. He had accumulated over 100k followers on Instagram at the time of his death. After it was announced that he had passed away, several fans took to his social media account and flooded the comment section with tributary messages. A few read:

Netizens react to the comedian’s sudden passing (Image via comedianboogieb/Instagram)

Who was Boogie B?

Boogie B, whose real name is Brandon Montrell, is a New Orleans, Louisiana-native. His Hood History videos are a fan-favourite. The popular comedian had a knack for entertaining crowds with his dancing and rapping skills. This led to him pursuing a career in comedy.

After Hurricane Katrina left Montrell displaced in Washington DC, he became a must-watch comic in several cities, including New York, Baltimore and Philadelphia, among other places.

Speaking about his passion for comedy, he said:

“My comedy comes from my struggles in life. My ability to take my pain and give others laughter is my motivation. If hurricane Katrina couldn’t stop New Orleans then, nothing can stop me!”

According to his official LinkedIn account, he was not just a celebrated comedian. The Delgado Community College graduate has been the president and CEO of the Montrell Smith Aids Awareness Foundation since 2012. The page read that Montrell’s father died from Aids complications in 2007 and that his elder brother Kevin J. Smith contracted the virus in the same year. Due to his older sibling going through emotional and financial difficulties during his diagnosis, Smith ended up committing suicide in 2010. Boogie B revealed that his goal was to:

“educate thru laughter provide funding to people living with this life changing disease”

His official Instagram revealed that he also worked on the Amazon Prime projects Boosters LA and Comedy Bad Boys.

The comedian’s social media accounts had not announced that he had passed away at the time of writing this article.

