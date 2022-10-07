How did Judy Tenuta die? Cause of death explored as stand-up comic known as The Love Goddess passes away at 72

Popular comedian and musician Judy Tenuta recently passed away on October 6 at the age of 72. She was the author of two books and the recipient of two nominations for Best Comedy Album at the Grammy Awards.

Her publicist Roger Neal revealed the news of her demise to The Associated Press. He stated that she was a funny and amazing performer and it was always a happy time to be around her. Although Tenuta claimed that her date of birth was November 7, 1956, Neal clarified that it was 1949 and mentioned:

“She was old school so she would never tell her real age, but now that she’s gone we can tell her real age.”

Michael McKean @MJMcKean RIP Judy Tenuta. One of a kind. Damn. RIP Judy Tenuta. One of a kind. Damn.

Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast @bigmacher RIP Judy Tenuta



During her battle with cancer, she stopped by my podcast to talk about it. It was an honor to have spoken with Judy she was a fighter to the end. Thanks for all the laughs.



RIP "The Love Goddess" & "Aphrodite of the Accordion" RIP Judy Tenuta During her battle with cancer, she stopped by my podcast to talk about it. It was an honor to have spoken with Judy she was a fighter to the end. Thanks for all the laughs.RIP "The Love Goddess" & "Aphrodite of the Accordion" https://t.co/CRrg1gsiE6

Judy Tenuta had 4th stage ovarian cancer

Although detailed information is still awaited, it has been confirmed that Judy Tenuta died following a battle with fourth stage ovarian cancer. She was at her residence at the time of death and was surrounded by her family.

Tenuta's health history remains unknown and there is no clarification on whether she was suffering from any other health issues in the past. Further details are expected to be revealed soon.

Career

Judy Tenuta was a comedian, actress and comedy musician (Image via Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Born on November 7, 1949, Judy Tenuta’s mother, Joann, was Polish while her father, Caesar, was Italian. She was raised in an Irish-Catholic neighborhood and graduated from Immaculate Heart of Mary High School in Westchester, Illinois.

She then joined the University of Illinois at Chicago and developed an interest in comedy after taking an improv comedy class with the Chicago improv group The Second City. Before that, she opened for other well-known comedians in Chicago.

She initially performed at various shows on the Chicago comedy circuit in the late 1970s and dressed up as the Virgin Mary during her first act. She became popular as one of the best young comics around and shifted to New York City during the 80s, hosting an HBO Comedy Special with Ellen DeGeneres, Rita Rudner, and Paula Poundstone.

Judy Tenuta then moved to Los Angeles and published a book called Full Frontal Tenudity. She performed on national tours for a long time and made special visits to the Chicago circuit.

She also did voiceover work on various animated shows like Duckman, Cow and Chicken, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, and more.

Tenuta appeared in many film and television shows and portrayed minor characters on The Weird Al Show. She gained recognition for her theatrical roles in The V***na Monologues’ and Menopause the Musical. Her comedy CDs were nominated at the Grammy Awards and she became famous for a few television ads for MTV and Diet Dr Pepper during the 80s.

Judy Tenuta was popular in the LGBT community as she was an advocate for gay rights. She also used to perform at gay bars and clubs in Chicago.

Her survivors include her partner Vern Pang, five brothers – Daniel, John, Steven, Thomas, and James, and sister Barbara.

Poll : 0 votes