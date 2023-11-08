Sexiest Men Alive 2023 finalists: List of all finalists explored as Patrick Dempsey wins the title

Patrick Dempsey is now considered the Sexiest Man Alive (in 2023) as per People magazine! Nearly twenty years have passed since Patrick Dempsey made his small-screen debut on ABC's Grey's Anatomy as Doctor Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd. His breakthrough performance as a charming outsider in 1987's Can't Buy Me Love was arguably even longer back than his breakthrough role as Derek Shepherd.

His attractiveness sparked a fan obsession so great that he has frequently appeared on the covers of People magazine over the years. They have now named him the Sexiest Man Alive in 2023.

The magazine chooses a new celebrity each year based on a variety of factors, including popularity, ideas, values, appearance, and more. Each year, conversations about the celebrity's life follow the title, and the magazine also features some ravishing pictures of him.

Finalists for the Sexiest Men 2023 as Patrick Dempsey clinches the top spot

The cover of People magazine featuring Dempsey (image via People magazine)

Patrick Dempsey has been named the Sexiest Man Alive (2023) by People Magazine and he is joined on the list by some very handsome men.

Alongside honoree Dempsey, Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Usher, Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz, and Jason Kelce (the star center for the Philadelphia Eagles(, were mentioned as among the "many, many sexy men" featured in the publication's 2023 sexiest man alive edition.

Joining them are previous title holders of the honor like Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, John Legend, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, and Channing Tatum.

People magazine has published the sexiest man alive article every year since the award's establishment in 1985, when Mel Gibson, then 29 years old, was named the first winner. Chris Evans received the distinction last year (2022).

The news about Patrick Dempsey being honored with the title of Sexiest Man Alive was announced on Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dempsey joined Kimmel for an interview on the show after the major reveal. Dempsey claimed that he was never expecting to be named the Sexiest Man Alive.

This is what Patrick Dempsey had to say:

“I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good. I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life"

He further said:

“It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

He established the Dempsey Center, in memory of his late mother. It is a Maine-based charity that offers support and assistance to cancer patients, in addition to acting and racing.

Dempsey will be seen in Michael Mann's upcoming film Ferrari, where he stars along with Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz among others. He is very excited about his role and has even called it the "best role" he's ever had.

The People edition with Dempsey’s cover story as the Sexiest Man Alive 2023 will be out for purchase on Friday, November 10, 2023.