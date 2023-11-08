What cars has Patrick Dempsey driven? Racing career explored as actor and former driver wins Sexiest Man Alive 2023 title

American actor-turned-racecar driver Patrick Dempsey has recently been crowned the 2023 Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. The Grey's Anatomy star made his debut in showbusiness nearly two decades ago with a character named Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd on the show aired on the ABC Network.

A father to three kids with wife Jillian, Patrick Dempsey will also be seen in the 2023 movie Ferrari. Based on the story of the hallowed manufacturer and constructor in the motorsport world, Dempsey will feature in the biographical drama set to release this Christmas.

Expand Tweet

Along with being a well-known face on the screen, Dempsey has also made a name for himself in the world of racing. An avid car enthusiast at hand, the 57-year-old has decent racing experience in one of the world's highest categories of GT and Endurance racing.

Over the course of his rather short racing career, Dempsey drove GT Sports cars from 2007 to 2013, competing in the Rolex Sports Car Series as well as the Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge.

Graduating from the sports car series to a faster, more grueling form of racing, the newly crowned 2023 Sexiest Man Alive has endurance racing experience in the American Le Mans Series from 2012 to 2013.

Expand Tweet

In addition to his own exploits from behind the wheel, Patrick Dempsey has also remained as a co-owner of an NTT IndyCar Series team, along with cutting his teeth in the Baja 100 rally as well.

From Ferrari GT2 cars to the Aston Martin Vantage GT4 to prototype racecars such as the FLMP09 and the LolaB12/80, Patrick Dempsey has vast racing experience in different types of machinery.

Patrick Dempsey on recognition after receiving the Sexiest Man Alive title

Elaborating on receiving the accolade from popular pop-culture and celebrity news magazine, PEOPLE, Dempsey acknowledged the boost in confidence the award gave him as he approaches his sixties and told People.com

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life, It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

The 57-year-old actor can be seen in the upcoming drama/biopic Ferrari, playing Piero Taruffi, a driver of Italian descent. The movie is directed by Michael Mann and is expected to hit theatres this holiday season in December, specifically on Christmas Day.