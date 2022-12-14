"Mc dreamy's hair is gone": Patrick Dempsey leaves netizens divided after debuting buzzcut

On December 11, 2022, Patrick Dempsey's wife, Jillian, shared a video of the actor shaving off his platinum locks for a buzz cut, which upset many internet users.

The video was shared on Jillian's Instagram account, @jilliandempsey, with the caption,

"Change is Good! Have you ever buzzed your hair?"

Patrick Dempsey, known as "McDreamy" for his role as Derek Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy, sported the frosty white look for his role as Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi in the movie titled Ferrari.

Internet users were split over the new look, and many took to the comments section to express their thoughts. Here is one of the comments seen on Jillian's post:

A clear divide is being seen over Patrick Dempsey's new look

Netizens took to social media to give their two cents about Dempsey's buzz cut. Many users, not used to seeing the star without his curly locks, were surprised, commenting,

"Why?"

Here are some of the comments seen on Jillian Dempsey's Instagram post:

Others loved Patrick Dempsey's new look. They remarked that the Disenchanted star manages to "look good" in any hairstyle.

Here are some of the comments seen in favor of the new hairstyle:

Recent news about Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey has been in the news recently. In September 2022, he shocked his fans with his platinum blonde locks at the Disney Legends ceremony. He was one of the 14 stars who were commemorated.

After the buzz about his looks, he revealed it was for his role in the movie Ferrari. He also stated that he would have to keep the hairstyle on for at least two more months. Here are some of the reactions to his platinum waves:

Jillian Sederholm @JillianSed My entire day has been upended by Patrick Dempsey's hair reveal at D23 My entire day has been upended by Patrick Dempsey's hair reveal at D23 https://t.co/fKp3Om232d

Tom Zohar @TomZohar Patrick Dempsey looks like he’s about to take over as editor-in-chief at Runway magazine Patrick Dempsey looks like he’s about to take over as editor-in-chief at Runway magazine https://t.co/atD98fZ2qv

Jillian Dempsey, a beauty and stylist, spoke to People magazine about her husband's transformation, calling it a "spur-of-the-moment" cut. They decided to opt for the new style to get this beloved salt-and-pepper color and let his hair naturally grow back. She added that she first took a "pass-over" at his hair before handing Dempsey the clippers.

In November, the actor was rumored to reunite with his Grey's Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo for a new show. Patrick Dempsey, however, denied the claims.

