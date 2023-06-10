F1 vs Indy Car: Which of the two cars is the fastest?

F1 and IndyCar have been two of the greatest forms of professional motor racing in the world.

Both have extremely talented drivers, and automobile companies are developing and racing some of the fastest machines on the most exotic tracks around the world. Hence, many motorsport fans often discuss which of the two is faster.

When it comes to pure speed, the comparison between the two types of cars depends on which track they are racing on.

With respect to top speed, Indy cars are faster than F1 machines. At the 2022 Indy 500, Scott Dixon took pole position with a top speed of 234 mph. Meanwhile, the maximum speed a Formula 1 car has been pushed to was around 231 mph by Valtteri Bottas in 2016 with the help of a good slipstream.

On the other hand, when cornering speed and average speed are concerned, F1 cars trump Indy cars. A direct comparison of an overall higher average speed can be done when both IndyCar and F1 went racing at the Circuit of the Americas in 2019.

Will Power drove in the IndyCar Classic qualifying session and set the fastest lap of 1.46.0. In the 2019 F1 USA GP qualifying session, Valtteri Bottas took pole by clocking 1.32.0, exactly 14 seconds quicker than an IndyCar.

In conclusion, IndyCars are faster in terms of top speeds and more sustainable as they race for longer periods of time. They drive on a certain type of track that is not too technical or has many slow-speed corners.

On the other hand, F1 cars are much more technologically advanced and have more downforce, which allows them to take corners much faster.

F1 and FIA planning to alter regulations to lighten the cars

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently stated that Formula 1 cars need to be lighter to further promote racing and make them safer.

Many fans and critics believe the current cars are too big and heavy, making them difficult to drive and handle. Since the FIA president himself comes from a background of rally car racing, he understands how frustrating it can be to have a heavy car.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:

“One thing I would like to see is very clear: we need a lighter car. I believe this is better. I come from motorsport, where lighter cars are safer and they won’t use the same amount of fuel.

“It will be hard to achieve, but everybody wants it. So I am pushing because I come from rallying, where nothing is worse than having a heavy car.”

Formula 1 Group CEO Stefano Domenicali also addressed the issue of cars being too heavy due to the hybrid engines and batteries in them. He, too, assured that the rulemakers of the sport will look into this and come up with necessary regulations for the future. He said:

“One of the points that has always been a debate has been the weight. As you know, with the hybrid engines, with the batteries, the weight is getting higher and that is something that is not really in the nature of Formula 1. So, it’s a topic for discussion for the future.”

In the past, many drivers and teams have also addressed how bulky modern F1 cars are and how difficult it is to manage them. There are high chances that the major regulations regarding the reduction of weight will come in 2026, along with the power unit regulations.

