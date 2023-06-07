$1 billion reasons why F1 boss Stefano Domenicali is pushing for 12 teams in the sport

A completely different and new reason has surfaced relating to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali's wish to have more teams racing on the grid. He has had an adverse reaction from the smaller teams battling in the sport but he is still insistent.

According to Formu1a.uno, Domenicali is looking forward to bringing in not one, but two new teams on the grid. The reason for this is not having more drivers or the competitiveness of the sport at all. The reason, as it seems is entirely financial as there appears to be an update in the participating fee of F1.

Domenicali at the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

Teams are currently required to pay around $200 million to be a part of the Formula 1 grid. However, the new figures revealed by the reports mark it up to as high as $1 billion. It is a little over five times the fee teams were expected to pay earlier.

This might reflect that it was an amazing move by Audi to become a part of the grid by buying Sauber (currently run under Alfa Romeo). They will also not enter as an 11th team.

However, it also shows where Domenicali's interest perhaps lies in terms of the future development of the sport. It also proves why having not one but two more teams on the grid could be quite an offer to the authorities.

Why would the F1 teams want to dilute their prize money with the entrance of two more teams?

One of the major concerns that the teams on the paddock have shown is the dilution of the prize money at the end of the season. With more than 10 teams on the grid, the prize would have to be diluted further. Why would the teams agree with such a deal, then? The answer is, they won't.

There has been an apparent new deal running with the team principals, as Formu1.uno revealed. Team principals like Fred Vasseur (Ferrari) were seen around the F1 'hospitality area' during the Spanish Grand Prix. They were perhaps in the talks of a new deal that is to be signed about the former discussion.

At the same time, Guenther Steiner, Haas' team principal, revealed something about a new agreement to be signed between the teams and the sport.

"There are more intense conversations about the new Agreement. The sooner it is finalised, the better for everyone," he said.

