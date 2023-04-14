IndyCar and Formula 1 are the two highest levels of open-wheel racing in the world. Both series produce exhilarating action on the track, with elite levels of speed and skill on display every race weekend. Although both categories look similar on the outside, each has its own nuances and quirks that make it different from the other.

While Formula 1 is the most popular of the two with a worldwide following, IndyCar has a passionate fan base in the United States of America. Both series attract millions of viewers for each race.

Both single-seater series produce different cars, have different rules and regulations, race on different tracks, and have different formats.

Here are the five major differences between IndyCar and Formula 1

#5. Costs

An IndyCar program can run up to $10 million per car, while F1 has a cost-cap limit of $135 million for each team, which includes two cars.

IndyCar has two engine manufacturers (Honda and Chevrolet) and a single chassis supplier. This limits the spending of each team, as it doesn't spend money on the research and development of these sourced parts.

F1 teams spend most of their budget on R&D of the car, which continues throughout the season. Each team has to develop and test these parts of the car in-house, adding up to the cost.

#4. Tracks

While IndyCar races on a wide range of circuits, F1 is limited to purpose-built tracks and street races.

The IndyCar driver races on undulating road courses, street circuits, short ovals, and high-speed ovals. A driver has to master all these varieties of tracks the series races on.

106th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Formula 1 mostly races on purpose-built tracks and downtown street circuits. The latter has been gathering popularity in F1 in recent years with the inaugural Las Vegas GP scheduled for November this year.

#3. Power Units

The single-seaters in IndyCar and F1 are powered by vastly different power units. The hybrid power unit in F1 is capable of producing more than 1000hp while IndyCar engines produce half the amount.

In IndyCar, each team chooses an engine supplier between Honda and Chevrolet. They supply 2.2-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engines capable of producing 550bhp -700bhp.

Formula 1 engine manufacturers (Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault, RBPT) supply a highly efficient hybrid power unit. It includes a 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 engine and a battery that is used to store regenerative power.

F1 power units are complex with a variety of components like the Internal Combustion Engine, MGU-K, MGU-H, Control Electronics (CE), Energy Store (ES), and exhaust.

Autoweek @AutoweekUSA Mercedes F1 engine is a true modern marvel bit.ly/2KSfp2c Mercedes F1 engine is a true modern marvel bit.ly/2KSfp2c https://t.co/qX2fQfekQw

#2. Cars

Although both cars may look similar, they are different from each other. The striking difference is the aero-screen in IndyCar and the Halo in F1, which is primarily used for safety purposes.

An Indy car weighs from 1,590-1630 pounds (721-739 kg), depending on the type of configuration of the tracks. They are 201 inches (5.1m) in length and 76 inches (1.9m) wide. The tires are 15 inches in diameter and have a fuel tank that holds 18.5 gallons. Dallara supplies the DW12 chassis for the entire field.

The Formula 1 car has a minimum weight of 1759 pounds (798 kg). They are about 216 inches (5.5m) long and 78 inches (2m) wide. The tires are 18 inches in diameter and the tank holds 28.6 gallons. Each team has to design its own chassis.

#1. Format

In IndyCar, 12 full-time teams field one to six cars for 17 races. The grid usually consists of 24 to 25 drivers with additional entries for the prestigious Indy 500 race.

The grid expands to a field of 33 for IndyCar's marquee event. The series has no constructors championship as it awards a championship to the individual driver with the most points. Teams in IndyCar are recognized by the championship for team owners.

Meanwhile, in Formula 1, 10 teams, each fielding two entries, compete in 23 races around the world. Drivers and teams collect points in every race to be crowned the Drivers Champion and Constructors Champions if they end the season with the most points.

