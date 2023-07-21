Michael Mann’s Ferrari: Meet the cast 

Speeding in on theatres this Christmas is an upcoming biographical drama titled Ferrari. The film is based on the life of the Italian luxury car chain owner and entrepreneur, Enzo Ferrari.

Directed by Michael Mann, it features Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, and Gabriel Leone in the leading roles. The film is slated to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2023.

Though there are no trailer or teaser released for the film yet, the film's official Instagram page has released the first few looks from the film featuring Adam Driver as the titular lead, Enzo Ferrari. From all that we know so far about the movie, fans can expect an accelerated drama full of varying emotions.

The film will cover events surrounding the car crash Mille Miglia race of 1957 and Enzo's subsequent trials following it, accused of manslaughter. It will also shed light on his personal struggles with bankruptcy lurking around his company, a turbulent marriage, an extra-marital affair, and mourning the loss of his only son.

Ferrari: Penelope Cruz, Adam Driver, and others to star in Michael Mann’s upcoming biographical drama

The biographical drama brags a star cast of A-listed actors like Penelope Cruz, Adam Driver, and Shailene Woodley. The film also marks the return of Michael Mann as a director after a gap of 8 years.

1) Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari

Pulling the main gears on this one is Star Wars actor, Adam Driver essaying the role of Enzo Ferrari. He has been nominated for many different honors, including the Tonys, Primetime Emmy Awards, SAG Awards, BAFTAs, and the Academy Awards.

He has previously worked with high-profile directors like Ridley Scott in The Last Duel and House of Gucci, Martin Scorsese in Silence, Steven Spielberg in Lincoln, Clint Eastwood in J. Edgar, etc.

While it will be exciting to see Adam Driver portray the life and times of the automobile kingpin, he wasn't the first choice for the role. Prior to him, actors Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman were approached for the role but due to creative differences and other work commitments, they could not continue to be a part of the project.

2) Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari

Academy Award-winning actress, Penelope Cruz, will grace the film as Laura Ferrari, Enzo's wife. It will be exciting to watch the seasoned actress portray Laura's tempestuous marriage struggles with Enzo.

Best remembered for her role as Cristina in the romantic comedy-drama Vicky Cristina Barcelona for which she earned an Oscar, Cruz is the only Spanish actress with the title. Her other well-known projects are Volver (2006), Nine (2009), and Parallel Mothers (2021).

3) Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi

Fault in Our Stars fame actress Shailene Woodley will seen in the role of Lina Lardi, Enzo's longtime mistress. Her other best projects include Divergent, The Spectacular Now, and the television show The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

4) Gabriel Leone as Alfonso de Portago

Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone joins the crew as Alfonso de Portago, the Spanish motorsports racing driver who drove the ill-fated Ferrari 335 S which crashed at the Mille Miglia race of 1957.

The actor gained international acclaim for his performance in the lead role of Dom, Amazon Prime Video's first Brazilian-produced original series. He is best recognized for his work on the Brazilian serial Hidden Truths.

5) Pattrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi

Viewers' favorite heartthrob Patrick Dempsey will be portraying the role of an Italian race driver, Piero Taruffi who emerged as the winner at the 1957 Mille Miglia. However, following the tragedy he officially retired from competitive racing.

Dempsey is best known for his role as neurosurgeon Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy.

Other actors to be seen in the film include Sarah Gadon as Mexican actress Linda Christian, Jack O'Connell as British actor Peter Collins, Michele Savoia as Carlo Chiti, Erik Haugen as Edmund Nelson, Andrea Dolente as Gino Rancati and Giuseppe Bonifati as Giacomo Cuoghi.

Michael Mann’s Ferrari is slated to release this Christmas, December 25, 2023.