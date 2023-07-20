 Michael Mann’s Ferrari: Everything we know so far 

Director Michael Mann is all set to make a comeback with his upcoming biographical drama, Ferrari, based on the life and times of Italian racing driver and automobile entrepreneur, Enzo Ferrari.

The film is slated to have its theatrical release this Christmas on December 25, 2023, while it will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September 2023.

The film is centered around the automobile industry giant's participation in the prestigious Mille Miglia race of 1957, which saw two crashes that led to multiple deaths, thus ending the race forever. It also led to a legal battle accusing Enzo of manslaughter, which created an upheaval in his life.

While STX Films has the exclusive right to distribute the movie internationally, Neon will handle domestic distribution of the movie in the US. Michael Mann, who also serves as the executive producer on the film, is joined by John Lesher Thorsten Schumacher, Lars Sylvest, Marie Savare, Gareth West, Andrea Iervolino, and Monika Bacardi on board.

What can viewers expect from Ferrari?

As noted earlier, the film will is focused on Enzo's involvement in the Mille Miglia race of 1957 when a car of his production, driven by Alfonso de Portago, blew a tire and crashed into the crowd. The accident killed eleven people, including five children, American navigator Edmund Nelson, and Portago himself.

The movie will also touch on the ups and downs of Enzo's life such as his struggles with bankruptcy lurking around his company, a turbulent marriage, an extra-marital affair, and mourning the loss of his only son.

The film is adapted from a book titled Enzo Ferrari — The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine, written in 1991 by journalist Brok Yates. The composer of the film's score, Daniel Pemberton, gave some details on what we can expect from the film during an interview with Collider.

He said,

“I think the thing that's interesting about the film is it really gets you into the madness of what motor racing is. How motor racing started and why motor racing exists is crazy. Around that period, your friends are dying all the time. The film deals with a lot of grief as much as it does racing. The film is a complex drama with some really awesome racing sequences.”

Who will star in Ferrari?

The first few looks of the movie featuring Adam Driver, as seen on the film's official Instagram page, have already caught a lot of attention. It will be interesting to see seasoned actors like Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodle, and Gabriel Leone drive the film with director Michael Mann leading the team.

The cast list of the movie include the following :

Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari

Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari

Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi

Gabriel Leone as Alfonso de Portago

Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian

Jack O'Connell as Peter Collins

Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi

Michele Savoia as Carlo Chiti

Erik Haugen as Edmund Nelson

Andrea Dolente as Gino Rancati

Giuseppe Bonifati as Giacomo Cuoghi

Ferrari is slated to release this holiday season, on December 25, 2023.