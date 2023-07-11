Michael Mann's Ferrari: Release date, what to expect, and more details explored

The highly anticipated biopic Ferrari is set to make it to the screens later this year on Christmas 2023. The upcoming movie is inspired by a book penned by a prolific author and journalist, Brock Yates in 1991 titled, Enzo Ferrari — The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine. The movie, which has been on a halt due to the non-availability of a distributor, has been acquired by Neon and will showcase remarkable cinematography.

The iconic biopic is set to portray a subtle fusion of excitement and drama in the life of the renowned car entrepreneur whose indomitable grit and determination let him dominate the fashion and car space. The true-life tale will spotlight the life of Enzo, who puts everything at stake after entering his car in the long-distance 1957 Mille Miglia race.

Unfurling the road of speed in Ferrari: Trailer and plot insights

As of now, the upcoming film does not possess any trailer or teaser yet, but fans can anticipate a whirlwind of emotions, from running a successful enterprise to falling into the pit of manslaughter and bankruptcy, it will portray a lengthy legal battle that awakened out of a mishappening that stalled entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari in his life.

The official synopsis of Ferrari, as per Wikipedia, reads:

"A biopic of automotive mogul Enzo Ferrari, whose family redefined the idea of the high-powered Italian sports car and practically spawned the concept of Formula One racing."

The plot will revolve around Enzo Ferrari, the infamous Italian driver and entrepreneur. The movie showcases how he grapples with various issues in his life, both professionally and personally. It will also portray his struggles to maintain a world-class driving team at the same time, will shed light on his failing marriage as well as will uncover the demise of his first son who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy in 1956. The film will also unmask his crippled relationship with his second son that he had with his mistress previously.

Ferrari, a renowned car brand, had its hiccups during its initial ride, and the same will be showcased in the movie depicting a legal battle that happened because of a Ferrari car blowing a tire resulting in the death of the driver and nine other children from the crowd during the Mille Miglia race in 1957. The biopic will present an elongated legal trial against Enza, who was charged with manslaughter, eventually leading his company to a path of bankruptcy.

During an interview with TopGear.com, Andrea Iervolino, who produced the movie, revealed that the forthcoming film will feature "amazing" car scenes to which he further mentioned:

"Adam Driver plays Enzo,and he’s done an amazing job along with Penelope Cruz who plays Laura. The way the movie has been shot is amazing. It takes place in the Sixties and Seventies, and when you see the car racing and the way it’s been shot, it looks like a James Bond movie.”

The star-studded cast behind the wheels of the renowned car- brand

The upcoming high-speed race movie will feature a line of seasoned cast that includes Adam Driver, who will reprise his role as the titular character Enzo and Penélope Cruz will take up the role of Laura as Enzo's wife. Joining the duo in the movie will be Shailene Woodley, Jack O’Connell, Sarah Gadon, Patrick Dempsey, and Gabriel Leone.

The movie is helmed by Michael Mann and penned by Troy Kennedy-Martin, Michael Mann, and Brock Yates, respectively. The upcoming movie is produced under the stewardship of P.J. van Sandwijk and John Lesher, alongside Marie Savare, John Friedberg, Lars Sylvest, and Andrea Iervolino.

Ferrari is slated for its theatrical release on December 25, 2023.

