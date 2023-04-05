''Cinema is saved'': Twitter goes berserk as Heat 2 reportedly in development

Almost three decades after Michael Mann’s crime classic Heat, Warner Brothers is all set to attempt a sequel of the famous film by bringing back the same director. Widely considered one of the greatest crime thrillers of all time, there have been talks of a sequel previously as well. Recently, rumors emerged about the film's development, but nothing concrete was found.

Deadline recently confirmed that Warner Bros. is finally now in negotiations with the director to develop a sequel with a new generation of big names like Adam Driver and Ana De Armas, alongside returning stars like Al Pacino.

While the film may be far from fruition, with only a few things confirmed, fans are already excited about the prospect. May came forward on social media platforms to talk about Heat 2 and share their excitement about the same.

How are fans reacting to the news of Heat 2?

After the information from Deadline came to the internet, many fans flocked to social media sites to talk about the sequel to the popular Heat. The second part of the film will be based on the recent novel by Mann, which follows the characters before and after the events of the 1995 film.

According to Deadline:

"The book jumps between two time periods, the first following Chris Shiherlis as he tries to evade the LAPD and Detective Vincent Hanna following the bank robbery gone bad and moves forward into new territory in the tri-border zone and Southeast Asia."

This exciting storyline, which will see both the past and present of the familiar characters, will reportedly see Adam Driver take up the role of young Neil McCauley. Driver has worked with Mann before this on Ferrari.

Apart from the excitement surrounding the sequel, another thing dominating the discussions about Heat are the casting rumors. Many big names like Austin Butler, Al Pacino, and Ana De Armas have been discussed on social media platforms since this morning. Apart from Driver, none of these came from official sources.

Mann had previously indicated that he wanted to turn his novel into a feature film after the huge success of the novel. Though the veteran director is still not done with Ferrari, more details about the Heat sequel should soon be out as the negotiations with the production house proceeds.

