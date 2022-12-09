"They told him it was a cameo": Hilarious Al Pacino memes take over Twitter amid The Game Awards appearance

American actor Al Pacino has become the topic of several memes after he seemingly looked confused while appearing on stage during the 2022 Game Awards.

The 82-year-old star opened the award show, which streamed live on December 8, even though he stated that he had never played a video game in his life.

Al Pacino was called upon to present the award for Best Performance and the attendees were seen applauding the Oscar-winner for their delight but also surprise. He opened the award function by stating:

“This is an experience for me. One that I didn’t expect but here I am, as usual, doing my surprising thing to myself.”

Al Pacino used a teleprompter to deliver his speech during 2022 Games Awards

During the 2022 Games Awards, Al Pacino appeared on stage to present the award for Best Performance, but had to give a brief speech before the big moment.

In his speech, Pacino made sure to point out that he had never played video games in his life and was equally surprised to be present on the stage, but none the less, appreciated what the gaming industry has achieved as of now.

"It may come as a shock to you, but it’s hard for me to see the teleprompter. In truth, I don’t play a whole lot of video games. But I do have, however, spent a lot of time watching my kids play. Yeah! And I’ve continued to be thoroughly impressed and entertained by the unique and immersive ways video games tell their stories. Especially, naturally, by the performers who help tell these stories."

He then went onto draw a connection between actors and video game developers.

"As an actor, I’ve learned whether you’re on a stage or in front of a camera, or inside an audio booth, always, fundamentally, always we’re the same. We are all trying to tell a story. In our way. With our kind of truth."

The award for Best Performance in a video game was bagged by Christopher Judge, who played the character of Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok. The duo were seen sharing a warm hug on stage.

God of War Ragnarok received eleven nominations and six awards at the 2022 Games Awards, with composer Bear McCreary winning Best Score and Music.

On the professional front, Pacino will next appear in Billy Knight, Sniff, and King Lear. He is also set to be seen in the second season of the Prime Video series Hunters, which is scheduled for release on January 13.

