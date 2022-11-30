Does Zendaya have a last name? Memes galore as Tom Holland engagement claim sends fans into a frenzy

Actors Zendaya and Tom Holland have been fan favorites ever since they started dating a little over a year ago. However, rumors about the duo getting engaged have taken the internet off guard, with them reacting on social media.

Daya started her career as a Disney star and made her way into mainstream cinema, acting in HBO's Euphoria and MCU's most recent Spiderman franchise. Tom Holland, on the other hand, has been a prominent actor on the big screen, with his claim to fame being the same Spiderman films in which his girlfriend has also starred.

Zendaya's name explored, as fans go wild over the news of her engagement to Tom Holland

The Euphoria star was born Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman but prefers to go mononymously. She has previously stated that she prefers to go by one name as it "sounds cooler," quoting Cher, Rihanna, and Prince as examples. Despite dropping the rest of her name for the stage, she appreciates the background and culture that is attached to it.

The actress is set to star in a new movie as a tennis player (image via Getty Images)

She has mentioned that her first name is of African heritage and a middle name with French roots. She and her mother share the same middle name, but Daya's is spelled the African way. Her full name incorporates elements from each part of her heritage.

The joke around Zendaya's and Holland's engagement is that Tom will take her last name and be known mononymously as well.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been together for over a year (image via Getty Images)

Several inside sources told US Weekly that the duo have been "serious and permanent" about settling down together. The source said:

“They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together."

Though there is no confirmation from either party, the internet is rife with rumors of their engagement, and they don't seem too happy about it. It's not that people don't like the couple; on the contrary, they're so popular that everyone wants to tie the knot with them.

Memes flooded the internet with people saying things like "It should have been me" and "When is it my turn?" Some even stated that they were "happy for them" while attaching images of tears and sadness to their statements.

Tom Holland and Daya met on set but didn't announce their relationship until 5 years after

The England native met his possible fiance on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, where she played the superhero's love interest MJ. Though rumors of them dating each other sparked ever since the film hit the theaters, it was not official until 2021 when they were photographed sometime in July 2021.

The pair are mostly seen on red carpet events (image via Instagram)

Despite their extensive public life, the couple prefers to keep their relationship private, only sharing a few instances together on social media and making red-carpet appearances. It's worth noting that neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland have confirmed their engagement.

