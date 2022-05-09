"He is always kind to everyone around": Penelope Cruz's wholesome description supporting Johnny Depp resurfaces amid ongoing Amber Heard trial 

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz has defended Johnny Depp after he was accused by his ex-wife Amber Heard of domestic abuse.

The 45-year-old star presented a declaration to the Virginia court where Depp's defamation trial against Heard happened.

Penelope Cruz stated that she has been friends with Johnny Depp for years and that he has never been violent against her in any personal or professional setting.

As reported by the outlet The Blast, Penelope Cruz wrote in her declaration:

"I met Johnny when I was 19 years old. He was in Madrid and [director] Pedro Almodovar introduced him to me. The only sentences I knew how to say in English at that time were, "how are you" and "I want to work with Johnny Depp”.’

Cruz, who co-starred with Depp in films such as Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express, claimed the two became friends over time.

"Many years have passed and I have not only made 3 movies with him, but I also count on him as a great friend. I’ve always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent, and his peculiar sense of humor."

Penelope Cruz went on to say that Johnny Depp has always been kind around everyone and that he is "one of the most generous people I know."

The actress added Depp was extremely helpful throughout her pregnancy, which coincided with the production of their Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

"During six months of my first pregnancy, I spent every single day with him while we shot Pirates of the Caribbean. My husband [actor Javier Bardem] and I will never forget the sweetness, protection, and kindness he treated me with during every single step of that process."

Concluding her declaration, Penelope Cruz said that they (she and Bardem) love him and "feel lucky" to have him in their lives.

In March 2019, Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard over an op-ed she published for The Washington Post in December 2018, in which she alleged Depp assaulted her.

Depp claimed in the complaint that Heard had physically mistreated him during the marriage rather than the other way around. A charge Heard has refuted.

Penelope Cruz is not the only actress offering support to Johnny Depp

This week, Johnny Depp also received moral support from his ex-fiancee, Winona Ryder.

Ryder, who was engaged to Depp throughout their four-year relationship, came to Depp's rescue by writing a declaration claiming she found it difficult to believe he would ever commit an act of domestic violence.

As per legal docs obtained by The Blast, Ryder wrote:

"I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting knowing him as I do."

The 48-year-old expressed her thoughts about the Aquaman actress' accusations of domestic violence during their union.

"I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him."

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp first crossed paths while shooting for the film Edward Scissorhands in 1989. She further said:

"The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in February 2015. However, the latter filed for a divorce in May 2016 and requested a temporary restraining order against him, stating that he had verbally and physically assaulted her during their relationship.

Edited by Suchitra