7 best films by Martin Scorsese

The official trailer for Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated film Killers of the Flower Moon just dropped, leaving fans excited for the movie's release. Based on the book of the same name by David Grann, the film explores the tragical murder of members of the Osage tribe in Oklahoma after oil was discovered on their lands in the 1920s.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons, among others, the film is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the year, even receiving a standing ovation during its premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

While die-hard fans remain excited by the prospect of another collaboration between DiCaprio, De Niro, and Scorsese, here are seven other Scorsese films that have maintained their position as fan-favorites.

The Irishman, The Wolf of Wall Street, and 5 other brilliant films from Martin Scorsese

1) The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Based on the memoir by Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street is a biographical film that tells the real-life story of Belfort and his career as a stockbroker on Wall Street. The movie revolves around Belfort, his temporary success and fame, and how his corrupt ways eventually lead to his own downfall.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, and others, The Wolf of Wall Street was hailed as one of the best films of 2013. Moreover, it is claimed to be Martin Scorsese's highest-grossing film till date.

2) The Irishman (2019)

Based on Charles Brandt's book I Heard You Paint Houses, The Irishman is a crime drama that revolves around Frank Sheeran, a truck driver who later becomes a hitman for the Bufalino crime family.

The film follows Sheeran's relationships with mobsters like Russell Bufalino and Jimmy Hoffa, as well as his involvement in organized crime, his rise within the gangster world, and the consequences of his actions later on in his life.

Featuring an ensemble cast, including the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, the film has been praised for Martin Scorsese's direction as well as the performances of its lead actors.

3) GoodFellas (1990)

Another film adaptation, Martin Scorsese's GoodFellas is a biographical crime film based on Nicholas Pileggi's 1985 book Wiseguy. The film tells the story of real-life mobster Henry Hill, his family and friends, and the rise and fall of their mob life in the late 1900s.

The film stars the likes of Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, and Paul Sorvino, among others. GoodFellas is highly regarded as one of the best gangster films ever made, earning Scorsese the title of one of the best directors of his times.

4) Raging Bull (1980)

The biographical sports drama, Raging Bull, is widely accepted as one of Martin Scorsese's best films. Adapted from former middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta's memoir Raging Bull: My Story, the film tells LaMotta's story, including his career, his success in the boxing ring, and how his violent and controlling nature led to his own self-destruction.

The film offers an in-depth look into the professional and the personal life of the boxing champion (played by Robert De Niro) and how he sabotages his own career while trying to deal with problems in his personal life. The film earned De Niro an Academy Award for Best Actor, as well as numerous other accolades for its direction, screenplay, and performances.

5) The Departed (2006)

Martin Scorsese's The Departed is known for earning him his first Academy Award for Best Director. The film, featuring a star-studded cast including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Alec Baldwin, and others, is a remake of the Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs (2002).

The film revolves around a spy, Colin Sullivan (Damon), and an undercover agent, Billy Costigan (DiCaprio). Mob boss Frank Costello sends Sullivan to spy on the Massachusetts Police. At the same time, Costigan infiltrates Costello's gang. When the two men realize what is happening, they try their best to expose each other. What follows is a gripping tale full of twists and turns.

The movie earned acclaim for its direction, screenplay, editing, and performances from the lead actors, winning several awards and accolades, including four Academy Awards.

6) Taxi Driver (1976)

Taxi Driver is a psychological thriller that tells the story of Travis Bickle, a Vietnam War veteran who takes a job as a graveyard shift taxi driver to deal with his loneliness and chronic insomnia. The film follows Bickle as he witnesses the crime-filled streets of New York City and its occupants, which forces him to resort to violence and murder attempts, all while his mental health slowly and visibly declines.

Considered a cult classic and one of the best films to be ever made, Taxi Driver stars Robert De Niro in the lead role, along with Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Harvey Keitel, and others. Although the film faced a lot of controversies, it has cemented its place as one of the best collaborations between Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro.

7) Mean Streets (1973)

Mean Streets is a crime film that tells the story of the residents of New York's Little Italy neighborhood, especially Charlie Cappa and Johnny Civello. The film deals with themes of love and friendship, set against the backdrop of crime and small-time mob gangs.

Starring Harvey Keital, Robert De Niro, David Proval, Amy Robinson, and others, the film is one of Martin Scorsese's early works and helped launch his career as one of the greatest filmmakers ever.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon releases on October 6, 2023.

