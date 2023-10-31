How did Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz meet? Relationship explored amid engagement reports

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum reportedly got engaged after purportedly dating for two years, as reported by People, who confirmed the news from multiple sources. They first met in 2017 on the set of an upcoming thriller film P*ssy Island, Zoe’s directorial debut. The actress personally reached out to Channing to star in the movie as Slater King.

Channing Tatum and Zoe have been linked together since 2021. They reportedly went public with their romance after closely working together in Zoe’s film.

Over the recent weekend, the actress was reportedly sighted with an engagement ring sitting atop her finger while she attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween bash along with the Magic Mike star. Zoe was dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from Roman Polanski’s 1968 horror drama Rosemary’s Baby, while Channing was seen dressed as the baby.

Expand Tweet

Channing was previously married to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan, whom he met in 2006, and they share a ten-year-old daughter. Dewan and Tatum got married in 2009 and parted ways officially in 2019. Zoe Kravitz had also been married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021. The actress described Karl as an “incredible” person in an interview with Elle in 2022. She added:

“It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”

Expand Tweet

Zoe Kravitz spoke about her relationship with Channing Tatum

Speaking about her connection with Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz said that they grew close due to the actor’s protective and nurturing nature. She said:

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet. I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

Zoe Kravitz also showered praises on the 43-year-old actor for being a wonderful human. In a 2022 interview with GQ, the Batman actress said that Channing makes her laugh and revealed their shared interest in art as well as other explorations. The 34-year-old further added that she and Channing love to watch a film and challenge each other with their own analysis.

The Divergent alum further spoke about her relationship with the actor in a cover interview for the Fall 2022 Women’s Fashion issue of WSJ. Magazine. She expressed how grateful she was for the movie as it brought Channing into her life. She also explained:

"When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself."

While Channing Tatum did not directly address his romantic relationship with the actress, he told Variety in February 2022 that Zoe was a perfectionist, but in the best way possible.

Following the news about the couple’s romance that surfaced back in 2021, an insider told People last year that both Zoe and Channing were focused on their careers and shared a passion for working in the Hollywood industry. The insider stated:

"When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home."

Expand Tweet

Back then, the insider also asserted that Channing Tatum was serious about Zoe Kravitz and that it was not a casual fling, adding that the two of them had been exclusive for quite some time.

Expand Tweet

Although an official declaration of the engagement is yet to come from Zoe and Channing themselves, her seemingly sporting an engagement ring and attending Kendall's party with the actor has already convinced various sources of the happy occurrence.