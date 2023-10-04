Thanksgiving trailer revealed: A look at Eli Roth’s upcoming release

Eli Roth's Thanksgiving trailer has just dropped, and it is promising us a horror-stricken holiday this year.

One of the most anticipated stories in the holiday horror genre is looking at the release of its film adaptation ever since Eli Roth took charge of Thanksgiving's direction and production as a feature. The trailer released on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, brings to the forefront a new serial killer going by the moniker John Carver.

Following the Thanksgiving teaser and trailer release, TriStar Pictures will be releasing the film in the United States on November 17, 2023, through Sony Pictures Releasing.

Sony Pictures drops the Thanksgiving trailer

Sony Pictures dropped the trailer for Eli Roth's latest on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, and slasher movie fans cannot keep calm. The trailer promises a rollercoaster holiday time as Roth has taken the theme of Thanksgiving and turned it around on its head to bring to horror and thriller fans a film that is packed with violence, gore, and suspense galore.

The Thanksgiving trailer builds up with characters gearing towards the holiday in the town of Plymouth, Massachusetts. As the town sheriff (Patrick Dempsey) says in the trailer,

"Some enthusiasm.. Thanksgiving is an institution!"

All hell breaks loose when John Carver comes into town and kills one resident after the other following a Black Friday riot, looking to create a Thanksgiving carving board. As the investigation begins, the sheriff can be heard saying,

"The longer this goes the more twisted it gets. Every weapon he's using is straight off a Thanksgiving table."

The Thanksgiving trailer puts the key members of the story into a group and has the killer tag them in a post, leaving behind motives unknown that threaten the sanity of the circle as well as of the investigating officers.

The murders leading up to Thanksgiving get gruesome with every victim, and the innovative methods of the killer in town have been depicted in detail in the Thanksgiving trailer itself.

Thanksgiving cast explored

The Thanksgiving trailer gives viewers a good look at the cast, which includes Tiktok star Addison Rae, Grey's Anatomy's Patrick Dempsey, Zombies' Milo Manheim, Walker's Jalen Thomas Brooks, and Big Shot's Nell Verlaque. The supporting roles will be filled by Tomaso Sanelli (Titans), Gabriel Davenport (Steal Away), Tim Dillon (Timing), Jenna Warren (My Little Pony), Rick Hoffman (Suits), and Gina Gershon (Riverdale).

Amidst all the cast members, the one stepping into the shoes of the antagonist has not been named yet. The actor who plays John Carver remains a mystery and thereby adds to the overall mystery created by the film's promotional campaigns and trailer as well.

The Thanksgiving trailer credits the director Eli Roth and Jeff Rendell for the story, and additionally credits Rendell for writing the story for the screen.

Thanksgiving release date and more

Thanksgiving is looking forward to a November 17, 2023, release in theaters in the United States. The film will be distributed by TriStar Pictures through Sony Pictures Releasing and has been produced by Eli Roth himself along with Roger Birnbaum and Jeff Rendell, all representing Spyglass Media Group, Dragonfly Entertainment, and Electromagnetic Productions.

Thanksgiving has been shot by Milan Chadima and scored by Brandon Roberts.