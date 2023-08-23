"These talented actors will be free from this slavery"- Fans celebrate as Riverdale prepares to wrap up for good

Despite the exciting premise and the early promise, Riverdale became the definition of overstaying the welcome after the first few seasons. With constantly twisting plotlines and new, surprising (often unnecessary) elements scattered all over, it was hard to see how this show continued to get renewed time and again. There was even a very surprising mass reaction when Riverdale received season 7 renewal, especially during the turbulent time of the CW's transition.

At long last, the Archies-inspired series has finally come to an end, with the finale all set to air on August 23, 2023, marking the end of an era. The show originally started back in 2017 and had sufficient popularity across the globe with the first four seasons.

With the show coming to an end, there was a rather odd reaction to the news, with many fans celebrating that the long-running CW show would finally wrap up.

There were many who reminisced about the older days of Riverdale and its cult fandom, but the number was much lesser than fans who were happy/relieved that the show was over.

Fans feel actors are free after the end of Riverdale season 7

It seems that a lot of discussion about the ending of the show circles around the reaction of the cast, which fans joked should be ecstatic. Despite not being able to hold up to its initial pace, Riverdale did star some of the brightest young talents in Hollywood.

The cast includes KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Cole Sprouse, among many others over the seasons.

Riverdale was created by Archie Comics chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and produced by Warner Bros. The first season of the show debuted on January 26, 2017, to largely positive reviews but the subsequent seasons started to drop significantly.

All the seasons of the show are available for streaming on the CW.