7 most shocking Riverdale moments

Riverdale has been anything but predictable. When the news of a series on Archie comics first surfaced, fans kind of had a mental image of how it would look and feel. Most felt that it would a slice of life drama with a fun and upbeat vibe. But the creators of the show had other plans.

Although Riverdale is based on the characters from the comics, the series introduced them in new avatars that were new to the viewers, which added to the intrigue and excitement. When season 1 premiered, it was a big hit and viewers couldn't get enough of the "new Riverdale". Currently, Riverdale is in its seventh and final season will come to an end on August 23, 2023.

Given that Riverdale kept viewers on their toes with startling revelations and surprising plot twists, it will certainly be hard for fans to say goodbye to the gang this month. But, like they say, all good things must come to an end.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

7 times Riverdale kept fans on the edge with shocking moments that they didn't see coming

1) Miss Grundy and Archie's secret affair (Season 1)

Fans of the comic books were very surprised when they came to know about Miss Grundy's (Sarah Habel) secret affair with Archie (KJ Apa). While it is true that being their teacher, Miss Grundy has a special bond with the gang in the comics, she is more of a elderly mentor or guide.

Riverdale completely changed that perspective, and showcased her as a younger, more spirited teacher with amorous intentions towards Archie. Of course, they want to keep it a secret, but things start to unravel when they are caught in the act.

2) Betty dating Jughead (season 1)

In the comic books, Jughead has only one true love and that is food! He would much rather spend his time at the cafeteria or the diner, instead of going on dates. But Riverdale presented fans with a very different version of Jughead (Cole Sprouse).

Like his mates in high school, he was also interested in girls, and it was obvious that he had great chemistry with Betty (Lili Reinhart). Despite the sparks, fans thought it would be unlikely that they would even get together since Betty was always obsessed with Archie in the comics. But, the creators made it happen nonetheless, and it was a nice surprise when they did start dating.

3) Veronica and the Pussycats save Cheryl (season 2)

Riverdale has its own share of scheming, dangerous antagonists. Nick St. Clair, played by Graham Phillips, is one of them. He tried to get with Veronica, but when she turned him down, he shifted his attention to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch).

He drugged her and tried to molest her, but Veronica (Camila Mendes) and the Pusscats stepped in to save her. Nick getting beaten up by the Pussycats is one glorious moment in the show that fans will always remember.

4) Betty's dark side (Season 2)

It would be safe to say that Riverdale's Betty is very different from the Betty fans know and love from Archie comics. In the show, viewers quickly noticed that there was a darker side of Betty that would come out every now and then. One particular scene that left fans shocked in season 2 was when she sang Mad World and proceeded to do a pole dance that left the crowd speechless.

5) Betty's dad is the Black Hood (season 2)

It was definitely a big shock when Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) revealed that he was Black Hood to Betty and Alice (Mädchen Amick). As Black Hood, he was responsible for multiple murders and attacks. He felt that it was his responsibility to clean the town of sinners, and he especially targeted those who committed sins that were unforgivable in his eyes.

6) Cheryl steals Jason's corpse (season 4)

It was obvious that Cheryl struggled with Jason's death, but the show took a twisted turn when she ended up bringing Jason's corpse to the family's chapel. She would continue to have long conversations with Jason as if he was still alive. It took a lot of convincing from Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Penelope (Nathalie Boltt) for her to actually be able to say her proper goodbyes to Jason.

7) The bomb in Archie's house (season 5)

Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) always had something menacing up his sleeve in Riverdale. However, it still took viewers off-guard when he ended up planting a bomb in Archie's house. Of course, by this time, Veronica had enough of him and put a bounty on his head, which eventually led to his demise.

Whether you are a Riverdale fan or not, it is undeniable that the show kept coming back with unexpected twists that took viewers on a wild ride. The show may be coming to an end, but fans will always have plenty of shocking moments to look back on.