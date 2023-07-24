5 thrilling shows like Dark Winds

When it comes to thrilling narratives, Dark Winds checks all the right boxes. Thus, it is not surprising that more viewers are tuning in to watch the mystery unfold on AMC and AMC+. The show stars Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten in lead roles.

The first season of Dark Winds premiered on June 12, 2022. Set in 1971, the story of Dark Winds focuses on Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn, his new deputy Jim Chee, and Sgt. Bernadette Manuelito, who investigate a series of crimes that seem to be unrelated initially. However, as they continue to chase leads, things get increasingly complicated.

Beautifully shot and executed, the show has many layers that keep the audience hooked from the beginning till the very end. Season 2 of the show will premiere on July 30, 2023. Before the new installment drops, there are other shows like Dark Winds that fans can watch while they wait for their favorite characters to return.

True Detective, Godless, and three other intriguing shows like Dark Winds that will keep you guessing

1) Longmire (2012)

Comprising six whole seasons, this is one show that offers the complete package of western charm, intriguing mysteries, and endearing characters. The main protagonist is sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), who upholds the law in the fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming. His staff, friends, and his daughter often help his investigations in whatever way they can.

Dark Winds fans will be excited to see Zahn McClarnon, who plays the role of Chief Mathias, the chief of Cheyenne reservation's tribal police. Longmire is well-written, and has a certain charm that can draw the viewer in. Yes, there is mystery and suspense, but at the same time, the show also has a lot of heart.

2) True Detective (2014)

Unlike Dark Winds, True Detective is an anthology series, and each season presents a different story with a different cast. The show features well-known actors like Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali, and more. Although the stories differ, they all showcase how, while chasing evil, officers and detectives often have to face their own personal demons.

What makes it similar to Dark Winds is the strong narrative that is unpredictable. While viewers may prefer one story over another due to personal taste, all three stories bring forth unexpected twists and memorable characters.

3) Godless (2017)

What sets Dark Winds apart from other thrillers is that it offers a fresh perspective, which is also the case with Godless. The story Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell), an outlaw on the run from Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), a infamous criminal who took him in when he was young. Roy finally ends up in a small New Mexico town, with a population of mostly women.

Usually Westerns aren't female-driven, but this show has many capable female leads, which is interesting to watch. The narrative is solid, and there are plenty of engaging action scenes that help keep the audience entertained and engaged.

4) The Valhalla Murders (2019)

Fans can't get enough of Dark Winds because it has a compelling narrative that keeps the audience guessing. The Valhalla Murders promises the same to its audience. Produced in Iceland, it is loosely based on a real incident.

The story focuses on Arnar (Björn Thors), a police investigator who travels back to native Iceland to work with a local police officer, Kata (Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir), in order to hunt down a serial killer.

The biggest highlight of this show has to be the performances by the leads, and it is hard for viewers to not feel immersed in the narrative. The story is well-written, and the backdrop is just perfect for a chilling mystery that will keep you hooked.

5) Perpetual Grace, LTD (2019)

Dark Winds is all about unexpected twists, something that also applies to Perpetual Grace, LTD, a show starring Ben Kingsley and Jimmi Simpson.

The story revolves around James (Simpson), a grifter who is convinced by magician Paul (Damon Herriman) to join his scheme of robbing his old parents who run a rehabilitation program out of their church. However, James soon realizes that he has bitten off more than he can chew.

The talented cast does a wonderful job, especially Kingsley, who easily stands out. The plot is tight with great twists that the viewer doesn't see coming. All in all, it is an entertaining show that viewers can easily binge-watch.

If you are a big fan of Dark Winds, you will surely enjoy these thrilling TV shows that have a similar theme and promise to keep you entertained till the premiere of season 2.